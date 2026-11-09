Los Angeles Dodgers Acquire Shortstop From New York Mets

Last week, the New York Mets announced that they re-signed 25-year-old shortstop Christian Cairo. That same day, the Mets designated him for assignment.

On Monday, Cairo officially left the Mets organization. The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that they claimed the young shortstop off waivers.

Los Angeles Dodgers Claim INF Christian Cairo From New York Mets

Via the Dodgers on X:

“The Dodgers claimed IF Christian Cairo from the New York Mets.”

Looking at Christian Cairo

The Philadelphia Phillies designated Cairo for assignment on Sept. 13.

The Mets claimed Cairo off waivers from the Phillies on Sept. 15.

Cairo is listed as a shortstop on MLB.com, but he can also play several other positions.

ESPN’s Jorge Castillo wrote on X (Nov. 2):

The Mets signed utilityman Christian Cairo to a one-year major-league deal. Cairo, 25, finished the 2026 season in the Mets’ organization after the Phillies DFA’d him. He started games at six positions, slashing .230/.381/.300 in 130 Triple-A Games. He’s the son of Miguel Cairo.

The Cleveland Indians selected Cairo in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Calvary Christian High School in Clearwater, Fla.

The Atlanta Braves selected Cairo from the Guardians in the 2024 Rule 5 Draft.

The Braves returned Cairo to the Guardians after he didn’t make Atlanta’s 2025 Opening Day roster.

Cairo elected free agency following the 2025 season and then signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies.

In 599 career minor-league games, Cairo has slashed .226/.360/.314 with 21 homers, 170 RBI and 130 stolen bases.

This past season, he slashed .230/.381/.300 with four home runs, 36 RBI and 25 stolen bases in 130 games.

Looking at the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2026 Season

The Dodgers were swept 4-0 by the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series.

Before that, Los Angeles defeated the Atlanta Braves 3-1 in the National League Division Series.

The Dodgers finished the regular season with a 100-62 record, giving them the No. 2 seed in the National League.