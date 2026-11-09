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Los Angeles Dodgers Acquire Shortstop From New York Mets

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National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 12: Manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on during batting practice prior to game two of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 12, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Last week, the New York Mets announced that they re-signed 25-year-old shortstop Christian Cairo. That same day, the Mets designated him for assignment.

On Monday, Cairo officially left the Mets organization. The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that they claimed the young shortstop off waivers.

Los Angeles Dodgers Claim INF Christian Cairo From New York Mets

National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 11: Andrew Friedman, President of baseball operations for the Los Angeles Dodgers, speaks to the media prior to game one of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Via the Dodgers on X:

“The Dodgers claimed IF Christian Cairo from the New York Mets.”

Looking at Christian Cairo

Philadelphia Phillies Photo Day
GettyCLEARWATER, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 19: Christian Cairo #70 of the Philadelphia Phillies poses for a portrait during photo day at BayCare Ballpark on February 19, 2026 in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies designated Cairo for assignment on Sept. 13.

The Mets claimed Cairo off waivers from the Phillies on Sept. 15.

Philadelphia Phillies Photo Day
GettyCLEARWATER, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 19: Christian Cairo #70 of the Philadelphia Phillies poses for a portrait during photo day at BayCare Ballpark on February 19, 2026 in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Cairo is listed as a shortstop on MLB.com, but he can also play several other positions.

ESPN’s Jorge Castillo wrote on X (Nov. 2):

The Mets signed utilityman Christian Cairo to a one-year major-league deal. Cairo, 25, finished the 2026 season in the Mets’ organization after the Phillies DFA’d him. He started games at six positions, slashing .230/.381/.300 in 130 Triple-A Games. He’s the son of Miguel Cairo.

The Cleveland Indians selected Cairo in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Calvary Christian High School in Clearwater, Fla.

The Atlanta Braves selected Cairo from the Guardians in the 2024 Rule 5 Draft.

Cleveland Guardians v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 05: A detailed view of a Cleveland Guardians hat during the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 05, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Braves returned Cairo to the Guardians after he didn’t make Atlanta’s 2025 Opening Day roster.

Cairo elected free agency following the 2025 season and then signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies.

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 08: A detailed view of the hat and glove of Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 08, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In 599 career minor-league games, Cairo has slashed .226/.360/.314 with 21 homers, 170 RBI and 130 stolen bases.

This past season, he slashed .230/.381/.300 with four home runs, 36 RBI and 25 stolen bases in 130 games.

Looking at the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2026 Season

National League Championship Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Four
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 15: Mookie Betts #50, Enrique Hernández #8, Max Muncy #13, and Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers look on during the fifth inning in game four of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Dodgers were swept 4-0 by the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series.

Before that, Los Angeles defeated the Atlanta Braves 3-1 in the National League Division Series.

The Dodgers finished the regular season with a 100-62 record, giving them the No. 2 seed in the National League.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Los Angeles Dodgers Acquire Shortstop From New York Mets

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