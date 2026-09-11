Los Angeles Dodgers Suddenly Promote 22-Year-Old Before Marlins Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers will start their series against the Miami Marlins on Friday. Los Angeles will be looking to stay hot against the Marlins, as they are entering this series coming off back-to-back sweeps against the Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds.

Now, as the Dodgers prepare for their series against the Marlins, they have promoted one of their prospect outfielders.

Los Angeles Dodgers Promote Outfielder Agustin Acosta to Double-A Tulsa

According to MiLB’s official transaction tracker, the Dodgers have promoted outfielder Agustin Acosta to Double-A Tulsa from the ACL Dodgers.

This is certainly a notable call-up for Acosta, as it is the first time that he will be playing at the Double-A level. Due to this, he will be looking to impress with Double-A Tulsa down the stretch.

Looking at Acosta’s 2026 Season in the Dodgers’ Minor League System

Acosta appeared in 21 games this season with the ACL Dodgers, where he posted three home runs, five doubles, 14 RBI, and a .262 batting average. Overall, the 22-year-old outfielder showed promise this campaign with the ACL club and will now be aiming to translate it over to Double-A Tulsa from here.

In 151 career minor league games over five seasons, Acosta has posted 13 home runs, 79 RBI, and a .261 batting average. With numbers like these, the young outfielder is an intriguing prospect in Los Angeles’ system. Due to this, he will be a prospect to keep an eye on after landing this call-up to Double-A Tulsa.