Hi, Subscriber

Los Angeles Dodgers Suddenly Promote 22-Year-Old Before Marlins Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Los Angeles Dodgers v Washington Nationals
Getty
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 03: Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on during the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on April 3, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers will start their series against the Miami Marlins on Friday. Los Angeles will be looking to stay hot against the Marlins, as they are entering this series coming off back-to-back sweeps against the Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds.

Now, as the Dodgers prepare for their series against the Marlins, they have promoted one of their prospect outfielders.

Los Angeles Dodgers Promote Outfielder Agustin Acosta to Double-A Tulsa

Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 31: A detailed view of Los Angeles Dodgers hats and gloves during the game against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on March 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

According to MiLB’s official transaction tracker, the Dodgers have promoted outfielder Agustin Acosta to Double-A Tulsa from the ACL Dodgers.

This is certainly a notable call-up for Acosta, as it is the first time that he will be playing at the Double-A level. Due to this, he will be looking to impress with Double-A Tulsa down the stretch.

Looking at Acosta’s 2026 Season in the Dodgers’ Minor League System

Los Angeles Dodgers v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 24: A fan holds out a hat and ball to be autographed before the spring training game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on March 24, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Acosta appeared in 21 games this season with the ACL Dodgers, where he posted three home runs, five doubles, 14 RBI, and a .262 batting average. Overall, the 22-year-old outfielder showed promise this campaign with the ACL club and will now be aiming to translate it over to Double-A Tulsa from here.

In 151 career minor league games over five seasons, Acosta has posted 13 home runs, 79 RBI, and a .261 batting average. With numbers like these, the young outfielder is an intriguing prospect in Los Angeles’ system. Due to this, he will be a prospect to keep an eye on after landing this call-up to Double-A Tulsa.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

0 Comments

Los Angeles Dodgers Suddenly Promote 22-Year-Old Before Marlins Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x