Dodgers Outfielder Linked to Rangers Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a massive move over the weekend, as they acquired superstar pitcher Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers. The move was not too surprising, as the Dodgers were linked to him for a while, and they have made it clear that they are never afraid to make big moves.

Yet, with the trade deadline approaching, the Dodgers should still be making more moves over the next few days. While there is a good chance that they will be adding to their group, it is also possible that they could look to move out some of their players to free up some spots on their roster.

Due to this, one player who has been the subject of trade speculation leading up to the deadline is outfielder Alex Call. Now, he is being linked to the Texas Rangers.

According to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya and Katie Woo, the Rangers are among the teams interested in acquiring Call from the Dodgers ahead of the deadline.

“The Texas Rangers, who acquired high-leverage right-handed reliever Chase Silseth from the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, see Call as a fit, per a league source,” Ardaya and Woo wrote.

With the Rangers needing help in their outfield, it makes sense that they have Call on their radar. He would have the potential to be a strong addition to their roster as they look to get into the playoffs.

Why Dodgers’ Alex Call Could Be a Strong Fit on the Rangers

When looking at the Rangers’ current roster, it is clear that they could use a solid outfielder like Call. He would provide them with another solid all-around outfielder who could work well in the bottom half of their batting order.

Call’s versatility would also make him a very valuable addition to the Rangers’ roster. Texas would be able to place him in any outfield spot, which undoubtedly adds to his appeal. A trade to the Rangers could also benefit Call, as they would have the potential to give him more consistent playing time.

In 61 games this season with the Dodgers, Call has one home run, 16 RBI, and a .244 batting average. However, he notably had success at the plate during his time with the Washington Nationals. For example, before being traded to the Dodgers just last season, he had three home runs, 26 RBI, and a .274 batting average. He also had a .343 batting average in 30 games for Washington in 2024. If he regained this form, he could be a solid contact hitter for Texas to take a chance on.

Rangers Have Competition to Land Dodgers’ Call

Yet, the Rangers are not the only team interested in Call. According to Ardaya and Woo, the Philadelphia Phillies are also interested in the Dodgers outfielder.

“The Philadelphia Phillies have also checked in and had heavy interest in Call last deadline before the Dodgers landed him,” Ardaya and Woo wrote.

With this, it is clear that the Rangers have competition to land Call. It will be interesting to see if they end up landing him before the deadline from here.