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Los Angeles Dodgers Abruptly Demote 2 Players After Bad Marlins Series

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Los Angeles Dodgers v Philadelphia Phillies
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 21: Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts looks on before a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 21, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost their series finale against the Miami Marlins by a 6-4 final score.

With this, the Dodgers lost two out of their three games against the Marlins in their series. As a result, it was a tough series for Los Angeles, and they will be looking to regroup against the Cincinnati Reds.

Now, as the Dodgers gear up for their series against the Reds, they have demoted two of their prospects.

Los Angeles Dodgers Demote Alex Walsh & Agustin Acosta

Kansas City Royals v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 11: A detailed view of the Los Angeles Dodgers logo hat and LGND fielding glove of Mookie Betts #50 against the Kansas City Royals at Dodger Stadium on August 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

According to MiLB.com’s transactions tracker, Los Angeles has demoted both Alex Walsh and Agustin Acosta to the ACL Dodgers. Both players had been on Double-A Tulsa’s roster but will now be heading back to the ACL Dodgers with these roster moves.

The Dodgers just called up Walsh and Acosta to Double-A Tulsa a few days ago. Yet, they are now heading back to the ACL Dodgers after their brief call-ups.

Looking at Walsh & Acosta

Divisional Round - Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Four
GettyATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 08: Los Angeles Dodgers hats and gloves are seen in the dugout before the start of Game Four of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field on October 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Walsh has made five appearances this season with Double-A Tulsa, where he has a 1-0 record, a 5.59 ERA, and seven strikeouts. This was his first experience at the Double-A level, and the 22-year-old pitcher showed some promise in the process.

As for Acosta, he has posted three home runs, 14 RBI, and a .246 batting average in 22 minor league games in Los Angeles’ system this season. The 22-year-old outfielder has good potential and will be looking to continue to grow his game after this demotion.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Los Angeles Dodgers Abruptly Demote 2 Players After Bad Marlins Series

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