Los Angeles Dodgers Abruptly Demote 2 Players After Bad Marlins Series

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost their series finale against the Miami Marlins by a 6-4 final score.

With this, the Dodgers lost two out of their three games against the Marlins in their series. As a result, it was a tough series for Los Angeles, and they will be looking to regroup against the Cincinnati Reds.

Now, as the Dodgers gear up for their series against the Reds, they have demoted two of their prospects.

Los Angeles Dodgers Demote Alex Walsh & Agustin Acosta

According to MiLB.com’s transactions tracker, Los Angeles has demoted both Alex Walsh and Agustin Acosta to the ACL Dodgers. Both players had been on Double-A Tulsa’s roster but will now be heading back to the ACL Dodgers with these roster moves.

The Dodgers just called up Walsh and Acosta to Double-A Tulsa a few days ago. Yet, they are now heading back to the ACL Dodgers after their brief call-ups.

Looking at Walsh & Acosta

Walsh has made five appearances this season with Double-A Tulsa, where he has a 1-0 record, a 5.59 ERA, and seven strikeouts. This was his first experience at the Double-A level, and the 22-year-old pitcher showed some promise in the process.

As for Acosta, he has posted three home runs, 14 RBI, and a .246 batting average in 22 minor league games in Los Angeles’ system this season. The 22-year-old outfielder has good potential and will be looking to continue to grow his game after this demotion.