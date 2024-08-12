Dodgers Cut Ties With Player They Traded for 2 Weeks Ago

Two weeks ago, just ahead of the MLB trade deadline, the Dodgers brought back a familiar face, trading for infielder Amed Rosario from the Rays—the same Rosario the Dodgers had acquired back at the 2023 trade deadline. Last year, he played 48 games down the stretch for L.A., but this year’s stint was not quite so productive. Rosario appeared in five games and got just 12 plate appearances before the Dodgers cut ties with him on Monday, designating him for assignment.

The good news, though, is that the Dodgers needed the roster spot in order to activate Mookie Betts, who is ready to return after sitting out two months with a broken hand he suffered in June.

In addition to trading for Rosario back in July, the Dodgers also added utility man Tommy Edman from the Cardinals. Edman has been out all season with a wrist injury, but has been rehabbing at Triple A Oklahoma City this week and is expected to be back on the active roster next week. The Dodgers obviously did not feel they needed two utility players now that they’re returning to full health, so Rosario got the axe.

Dodgers Moving Mookie Betts Back to RF

The return of Betts should provide a jolt for the Dodgers, who have managed to stay afloat in his absence. Betts was batting .304 with a .405 on-base percentage and a .488 slugging percentage when he got injured, adding nine steals in 10 attempts.

The Dodgers were 44-29 when Betts got injured and went 25-20 in his absence, though it should be noted that the team suffered a wave of pitching injuries in that time, too. The Dodgers are up 3.5 games on the Padres in the N.L. West.

When Betts returns, he will do so with a new position, which is to say, his old position—right field. Betts opened the season as the Dodgers shortstop, but manager Dave Roberts said that he will go back to the outfield.

“I know that I said we want to start with Mookie out there at short, to then give the potential to pivot out there,” Roberts said. “I had a good conversation with him last night. And, I think right now — and again, things always seem to change — but right now, we’re gonna kick Mookie out to right field.

“It’s something that … we all feel that’s what’s best for our ballclub now, going forward. And could it change? Potentially.”

Miguel Rojas Playing Well at Shortstop

Roberts mentioned that one reason the team wants to have Betts back in the outfield is to continue to give 35-year-old Miguel Rojas the chance to play regularly at short. Rojas was a pleasant surprise in Betts’ absence, and is hitting .270 on the year with a .315 on-base percentage and a .397 slugging percentage.

As for Rosario, there is a chance he could stay in the organization by reporting to Triple A. But he has been hitting .305 this season and should be able to latch on with a team in need of infield help. He has played second base, shortstop and third base this season.

The pitcher the Dodgers gave up for Rosario, reliever Michael Flynn, is still in the minors. He is 2-1 with a 4.47 ERA in 33 appearances this year, and has a 9.00 ERA in two appearances since joining the Rays organization.