Andy Pages hits Rare Dodgers History in Landing First MLB All-Star bid

The Los Angeles Dodgers received a Fourth of July treat Saturday before facing the San Diego Padres. Four Dodgers will comprise the starting lineup for the National League All-Stars in 10 days. Except now Andy Pages will join his LA teammates for the prestigious event.

Pages played like a future all-star since his Dodgers arrival in 2024. He improved his total hits from 100 to 158 last season. Plus he emerged as an outfield force including robbing a grand slam attempt against Michael Busch back on April 12, 2025.

Pages now has smacked 92 hits in 88 games, leaving him on pace for 170 hits. He’s additionally pounded 16 home runs, which threatens his previous best of 27 during the 2025 World Series run. Now the native of Cuba earned the all-star respect he’s deserved.

And joined some uncanny Dodgers history in the process.

History Andy Pages Matches

MLB analyst Sarah Langs revealed that Pages has matched Dodgers history by his 26th birthday.

Andy Pages will be the 6th Dodgers player to start an All-Star Game in the outfield before turning 26, joining: 2019 Cody Bellinger, 2015 Joc Pederson, 2014 Yasiel Puig, 1962-63 Tommy Davis and 1941-42 Pete Reiser,” Langs posted on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter.

That means Pages officially joins elite company in his first all-star appearance. He also joins Puig in becoming the second Cuban-born talent to make his first all-star appearance with the Dodgers.

Andy Pages Revealed Emotional Moment in Learning All-Star Fate

Pages even revealed a tinder moment in learning about his first all-star bid.

Dodgers insider for The Athletic Fabian Ardaya pulled back the curtain on Pages’ reaction. Which involved reaching out to his family in Cuba.

“Andy Pages said he tried sending a message to his family in Cuba that he made his first All-Star team, but it hasn’t delivered yet. His wife, Alondra, broke the news to him,” Ardaya posted on X.

Ardaya added this quote from Pages, which he said in Spanish.

“I’m going to feel very proud to give that satisfaction to them with that happiness.”

Reactions Sprout for Andy Pages Making All-Star Team

Pages became greeted with excited teammates following his big Fourth of July news. The Dodgers posted his reactionary moment via their social media channels.

Here’s how Pages managed to get in per mlb.com writer Mark Bowman.

“Michael Harris II and Andy Pages both ended up with 16 percent of the votes cast by fans in Phase 2 of the All-Star balloting process. But Pages got the third outfield spot because he had the higher vote total. Harris could be one of the first replacements added,” Bowman wrote on X.

Pages clearly wasn’t complacent about earning his long overdue MLB All-Star nomination. He smacked this single over to left field that sparked the first run of the game.

Pages has helped Los Angeles own the MLB’s best overall record at 58-31 overall. The Dodgers are also an astonishing 15 games ahead from the rest of the National League West Division. Plus LA is currently ahead by four games over the second place team in the NL the Milwaukee Brewers.