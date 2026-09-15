Dodgers Announce Big Career News for 2 Top-100 Prospects

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to have one of the best farm systems in Major League Baseball.

They find good players and develop them as well as anyone in MLB, and that doesn’t seem likely to change anytime soon, either.

The next step for the Dodgers came Tuesday when they announced their selections for the Arizona Fall League.

The AFL is a chance for teams to get more playing time against quality opposition for some of their prospects.

The Dodgers, like every other club, won’t send all their best players. They try to protect some minor leaguers from playing too long a season.

But for guys who have things to work on or maybe missed time with injury, Fall League can be a great chance to play more baseball.

The Dodgers, as you’d expect, are sending a good group to the AFL, where they’ll play with the Glendale team.

Dodgers Send 2 Top-100 Prospects

Of the Dodgers’ selections, two are currently top-100 prospects.

The outfielder Eduardo Quintero is ranked No. 19 in the sport by MLB.com, and the outfielder Charles Davalan is at No. 86 on MLB.com’s top-100 prospects list.

“Quintero is also the highest-rated prospect on any roster, a center fielder who slashed .309/.455/.495 with 45 extra-base hits and 44 steals in 111 games while leading the High-A Midwest League in batting and on-base percentage this season at age 20,” MLB.com wrote as part of its roster announcement. “In his first full pro season, Davalan hit .291/.400/.532 with 24 homers and 17 steals in 115 games in the MWL.”

It feels like the Dodgers just come up with these guys every year. All of a sudden, there’s another youngster in the L.A. system who is absolutely raking.

If Quintero and Davalan have strong performances in Arizona, their stocks will only grow.

Dodgers’ Other AFL Selections

The Dodgers are sending an additional seven players to the Arizona Fall League beyond Quintero and Davalan.

Charse Harlan is a third baseman ranked as the No. 9 prospect in the Dodgers’ system.

“One of the best third-base prospects in the game, Harlan features double-plus raw power,” MLB.com writes.

They’re also sending two of their other top-30 prospects, Marlon Neives and Brooks Auger.