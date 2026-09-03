Dodgers Announce Eric Lauer Roster Move During Cardinals Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers faced the St. Louis Cardinals in their series opener on Tuesday. The Dodgers lost 13-8.

Left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer gave up 7 earned runs on 8 hits through 3 innings pitched.

Los Angeles will face St. Louis in the second game of the series on Wednesday. Right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto will face Cardinals left-hander Brycen Mautz. First pitch is scheduled at 7:10 p.m. PST.

Dodgers Announce Eric Lauer Roster Move

The Dodgers announced that they placed Lauer on the injured list with elbow inflammation on Wednesday. Right-handed reliever Blake Treinen returns from the IL in the corresponding move.

The team announced on social media: “The Dodgers have activated RHP Blake Treinen from the injured list and placed LHP Eric Lauer on the injured list with left elbow inflammation. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers added RHP Will Klein to the 60-day injured list.”

After placing young right-hander Roki Sasaki on the 15-day IL on Aug. 26, the Dodgers moved Lauer into his rotation spot.

The Dodgers will now have to fill that spot in the rotation again.

Los Angeles was planning to have someone make a spot start during their weekend series against the Washington Nationals before Lauer was moved to the IL, Ardaya additionally reported.

Right-handed pitcher Emmett Sheehan is the likely candidate to take that spot.

Eric Lauer This Season

The Dodgers acquired Lauer from the Toronto Blue Jays on May 17. The Dodgers traded for the left-handed pitcher in exchange for cash considerations.

The 31-year-old posted a 1-5 record with a 6.69 ERA in Toronto.

Lauer holds a 7-2 record and a 4.50 ERA in 72 innings pitched with the Dodgers.

Looking at the Dodgers

The Dodgers currently hold an 82-56 record (40-27 at home). They own the third-best record in the National League behind the Milwaukee Brewers (86-53) and Atlanta Braves (83-57).

Los Angeles does not have to worry about their playoff chances. They hold a 9.5-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks and a 10-game lead over the San Diego Padres.

The Dodgers are 5-5 in their last 10 games.