Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Freddie Freeman Change Before Diamondbacks Finale

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers will finish their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.

They are coming off a 7-0 win on Wednesday.

Freddie Freeman (who batted 3rd) finished with two hits and two RBI’s.

Dodgers Announce Freddie Freeman Change

For Thursday’s game, the Dodgers have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Dodgers 6/4 M. Betts SS F. Freeman 1B A. Pages CF K. Tucker RF W. Smith DH M. Muncy 3B R. Ward LF D. Rushing C A. Freeland 2B J. Wrobleski SP”

For the first time since May 17, Freeman is hitting 2nd in the lineup.

The future Hall of Famer is batting .276 with 62 hits, nine home runs, 34 RBI’s, 31 runs and two stolen bases in 59 games this season.

He is in his fifth year with the Dodgers.

@RobBballHistory wrote (on Tuesday): “Freddie Freeman hit his 376th career HR, tying Hall of Famer Carlton Fisk for 83rd on the All Time HR list.”

Social Media Reacts To Thursday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@burneracctlol: “Feels like 2023 again with Mookie leading off”

Jack Harris: “As planned, Shohei Ohtani gets the day off for the Dodgers following his two-way performance tonight”

@AngelenoDodgers: “Let’s hope Kyle Tucker’s performance from last night was not flicker of past brilliance. He needs to be more consistent with run production.”

@SportsGuyOnRoad: “Mookie betts leadoff! Nice now he will go 0 for 5 with a walk instead of 0 for 4″

@curecosmos: “mookie leading off omg i can feel a mookie home run coming tonight…….”

Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers come into the night as the top team in the National League West with a 40-22 record in 62 games.

They have won eight out of their last ten games (and are 20-11 in 31 games on the road).

Following the Diamondbacks, the Dodgers will return home to host Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.