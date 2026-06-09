Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Kyle Tucker Change Before Pirates Series

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers will open up a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

The Dodgers are coming off a 13-5 loss to the Los Angeles Angels (at home).

Kyle Tucker (who batted 3rd) finished with one walk, one RBI, one run and two strikeouts.

Dodgers Announce Kyle Tucker Change

For Tuesday’s game, the Dodgers have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Dodgers 6/9 S. Ohtani DH A. Pages CF F. Freeman 1B M. Betts SS M. Muncy 3B K. Tucker RF R. Ward LF D. Rushing C A. Freeland 2B E. Lauer SP”

Tucker has been moved down to the 6th spot in the order on Tuesday.

The four-time MLB All-Star has only hit 6th two times this season.

He is currently batting .236 with 54 hits, five home runs, 30 RBI’s, 39 runs and four stolen bases in 62 games.

Social Media On Tucker

Here’s what people have been saying about Tucker:

@ejone0508: “His decline has been obvious for years and no way he ever should have been offered the money he got. Especially when you have so much talent in the minors. Pages is only the first of many OFS that can play”

@tsujops: “Why did they give him so much money??”

@huang8414: “Worst contract ever in Dodgers history”

@Gruntbaseball: “So glad the Yankees brought Cody Bellinger back and didnt sign Kyle Tucker”

Tucker has also had stops with the Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs over nine MLB seasons.

He helped Houston win the 2022 World Series.

Dodgers Ahead Of Pirates Series

The Dodgers come into their series with the Pirates as the top team in the National League West with a 42-24 record in 66 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 20-12 in 32 games on the road).

After three games with the Pirates, they will visit the Chicago White Sox on Friday night at Rate Field.