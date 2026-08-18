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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Kyle Tucker Lineup Change Amid Slump

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Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 03: Kyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers high fives teammates after scoring a run against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 03, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 11-5 in their three-game series opener on Monday.

Before the Rockies’ series, the Dodgers recently faced the MLB-leading Milwaukee Brewers in a four-game series at home. They lost three out of the four games.

Los Angeles will look to build on Monday’s win as they take on the Rockies in the second game of their series on Tuesday.

Dodgers Make Kyle Tucker Lineup Change

The Los Angeles Dodgers revealed their starting lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Rockies. It featured right fielder Kyle Tucker dropping from 6th to 7th in the order.

Second baseman Tommy Edman will jump ahead of Tucker in the order and hit 6th.

The outfielder went 0-for-5 in Monday’s win and made a two-base error after dropping a routine fly ball in right field.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts did not start Tucker in Saturday’s game due to the star outfielder’s frustrations playing at home.

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Kyle Tucker under scrutiny for outfield error and hitless streak against the Milwaukee Brewers.

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – AUGUST 09: Kyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after hitting a fly ball out against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning at Chase Field on August 09, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. Diamondbacks won 4-2. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Kyle Tucker’s Recent Struggles

The four-time All-Star has struggled all season after signing a massive 4-year, $240 million contract with the Dodgers.

In particular, Tucker has not recorded a hit in his last 7 games. He is 0-for-24 with 4 strikeouts during that span.

Tucker commented on his first season with the Dodgers on Tuesday, “I feel like I’ve tried just about everything. And every time I feel like I’m turning a corner, I get hit with a roadblock.”

The $240 million player recently got booed by Dodgers fans after he dropped a fly ball in right field in the ninth inning of Sunday’s 6-2 loss to the Brewers.

Tucker is currently slashing .230/.326/.366 and has 11 home runs and 54 RBIs for the season. His .692 OPS is the lowest of his career since he entered the league in 2018.

Chicago Cubs v Los Angeles Dodgers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 24: Kyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on in the dugout against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium on April 24, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Looking at the Dodgers

The LA Dodgers currently hold the second-best record in the National League despite their two biggest offseason additions, Tucker and reliever Edwin Diaz, struggling.

They are 2.5 games back of the NL-leading Brewers and 0.5 games ahead of the Atlanta Braves.

The Dodgers also hold an 8-game advantage over the San Diego Padres in the NL West divisional race.

Los Angeles will conclude their three-game series against the Rockies on Wednesday before an off-day on Thursday. They will then return home to face the Pittsburgh Pirates for a three-game series on Friday.

Kyle Har is a sports reporter focused on the MLB and NFL, covering the San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers for Heavy.com. He has four years of experience as a sports radio producer at KNBR in San Francisco and works as a co-host for their Warriors postgame show, "Dubs OT," and weekly Warriors talk show "Just Dubs." More about Kyle Har

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Kyle Tucker Lineup Change Amid Slump

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