Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Kyle Tucker Lineup Change Amid Slump

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 11-5 in their three-game series opener on Monday.

Before the Rockies’ series, the Dodgers recently faced the MLB-leading Milwaukee Brewers in a four-game series at home. They lost three out of the four games.

Los Angeles will look to build on Monday’s win as they take on the Rockies in the second game of their series on Tuesday.

Dodgers Make Kyle Tucker Lineup Change

The Los Angeles Dodgers revealed their starting lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Rockies. It featured right fielder Kyle Tucker dropping from 6th to 7th in the order.

Second baseman Tommy Edman will jump ahead of Tucker in the order and hit 6th.

The outfielder went 0-for-5 in Monday’s win and made a two-base error after dropping a routine fly ball in right field.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts did not start Tucker in Saturday’s game due to the star outfielder’s frustrations playing at home.

Kyle Tucker’s Recent Struggles

The four-time All-Star has struggled all season after signing a massive 4-year, $240 million contract with the Dodgers.

In particular, Tucker has not recorded a hit in his last 7 games. He is 0-for-24 with 4 strikeouts during that span.

Tucker commented on his first season with the Dodgers on Tuesday, “I feel like I’ve tried just about everything. And every time I feel like I’m turning a corner, I get hit with a roadblock.”

The $240 million player recently got booed by Dodgers fans after he dropped a fly ball in right field in the ninth inning of Sunday’s 6-2 loss to the Brewers.

Tucker is currently slashing .230/.326/.366 and has 11 home runs and 54 RBIs for the season. His .692 OPS is the lowest of his career since he entered the league in 2018.

Looking at the Dodgers

The LA Dodgers currently hold the second-best record in the National League despite their two biggest offseason additions, Tucker and reliever Edwin Diaz, struggling.

They are 2.5 games back of the NL-leading Brewers and 0.5 games ahead of the Atlanta Braves.

The Dodgers also hold an 8-game advantage over the San Diego Padres in the NL West divisional race.

Los Angeles will conclude their three-game series against the Rockies on Wednesday before an off-day on Thursday. They will then return home to face the Pittsburgh Pirates for a three-game series on Friday.