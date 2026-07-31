Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Shohei Ohtani News Before Red Sox Series

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers finished their series with the Seattle Mariners (at home).

The Dodgers won by a score of 6-2.

That said, Shohei Ohtani was not in the lineup.

ESPN wrote: “Shohei Ohtani was absent from the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lineup Thursday because of lingering soreness in his left knee, the same one that has kept him from pitching for close to a month. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts described the decision as precautionary.”

Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Shohei Ohtani News

The Dodgers will now remain at home to host the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

It’s been announced that Ohtani will be back in the lineup for the series opener.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic wrote: “Dave Roberts said Shohei Ohtani will be back in the leadoff spot tomorrow. Edgardo Henriquez will open a bullpen game.”

Underdog MLB added: “Lineup alert: Shohei Ohtani (knee) will DH on Friday, per manager Roberts.”

Looking At Ohtani

Ohtani is in the middle of his 9th MLB season (and second with the Dodgers).

He is batting .289 with 110 hits, 23 home runs, 65 RBIs, 68 runs and six stolen bases in 99 games.

The future Hall of Famer has helped the Dodgers win back-to-back World Series titles.

Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers are the first-place team in the National League West with a 69-40 record in 109 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and 33-20 in 53 games at home).

Red Sox Right Now

On the other side of Friday’s series, the Red Sox come into play as the third-place team in the American League East with a 57-51 record in 108 games.

They are 7-3 over their last ten games (and 32-22 in 54 games on the road).