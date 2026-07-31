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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Shohei Ohtani News Before Red Sox Series

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TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 2: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on from first base after hitting a single in the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on August 2, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kelly Gavin/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers finished their series with the Seattle Mariners (at home).

The Dodgers won by a score of 6-2.

That said, Shohei Ohtani was not in the lineup.

ESPN wrote: “Shohei Ohtani was absent from the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lineup Thursday because of lingering soreness in his left knee, the same one that has kept him from pitching for close to a month. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts described the decision as precautionary.”

Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Shohei Ohtani News

GettyShohei Ohtani #17 and Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers talk in the dugout prior to the game against the Seattle Mariners at Dodger Stadium on July 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The Dodgers will now remain at home to host the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

It’s been announced that Ohtani will be back in the lineup for the series opener.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic wrote: “Dave Roberts said Shohei Ohtani will be back in the leadoff spot tomorrow. Edgardo Henriquez will open a bullpen game.”

Underdog MLB added: “Lineup alert: Shohei Ohtani (knee) will DH on Friday, per manager Roberts.”

Looking At Ohtani

GettyShohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on before the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City.

Ohtani is in the middle of his 9th MLB season (and second with the Dodgers).

He is batting .289 with 110 hits, 23 home runs, 65 RBIs, 68 runs and six stolen bases in 99 games.

The future Hall of Famer has helped the Dodgers win back-to-back World Series titles.

Dodgers Right Now

GettyShohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts with Dino Ebel #91 after hitting a home run during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Dodger Stadium on June 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The Dodgers are the first-place team in the National League West with a 69-40 record in 109 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and 33-20 in 53 games at home).

Red Sox Right Now

GettyJarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates after his two-run single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Fenway Park on July 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

On the other side of Friday’s series, the Red Sox come into play as the third-place team in the American League East with a 57-51 record in 108 games.

They are 7-3 over their last ten games (and 32-22 in 54 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Shohei Ohtani News Before Red Sox Series

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