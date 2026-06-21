Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Roster News During Orioles Series

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers will finish their series with the Baltimore Orioles in California.

The teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Most recently, the Dodgers lost by a score of 3-2 on Saturday.

Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Roster News

During their series with the Orioles, the Dodgers announced roster news.

They wrote (via X): “The Dodgers recalled RHP Chayce McDermott and placed RHP Blake Treinen on the injured list with right elbow inflammation.”

Looking At McDermott

McDermott is in his first season with the Dodgers (and has appeared in one game).

Before the Dodgers, the 27-year-old had spent the first two seasons of his career with the Orioles.

Over six career games, he has gone 0-1 with an 11.85 ERA.

Looking At Treinen

Treinen is in the middle of his 12th MLB season (and sixth with the Dodgers).

The 37-year-old has also spent time with the Washington Nationals and Athletics.

Over 560 career games, he has gone 49-42 with a 2.93 ERA.

Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers are at the top of the National League West with a 49-28 record in 77 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 26-13 in 39 games at home).

Following the Orioles, the Dodgers will visit the Minnesota Twins on Monday night.

Orioles Right Now

The Orioles are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 36-42 record in 78 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 14-23 in 37 games on the road).