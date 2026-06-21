Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Roster News During Orioles Series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Blake Treinen #49 of the Los Angeles Dodgers receives a mound visit from manager Dave Roberts #30 during the seventh eighth of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
The teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.
Most recently, the Dodgers lost by a score of 3-2 on Saturday.
Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Roster News
GettyManager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks to the mound to pull Blake Treinen #49 in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game four of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
During their series with the Orioles, the Dodgers announced roster news.
Over 560 career games, he has gone 49-42 with a 2.93 ERA.
Dodgers Right Now
GettyShohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts with Dino Ebel #91 after hitting a home run during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Dodger Stadium on June 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
The Dodgers are at the top of the National League West with a 49-28 record in 77 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 26-13 in 39 games at home).
Following the Orioles, the Dodgers will visit the Minnesota Twins on Monday night.
Orioles Right Now
GettyTaylor Ward #3 of the Baltimore Orioles reacts after hitting a single during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on June 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
The Orioles are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 36-42 record in 78 games.
They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 14-23 in 37 games on the road).
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers will finish their series with the Baltimore Orioles in California.The teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.Most recently, the Dodgers lost by a score of 3-2 on Saturday.Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Roster NewsDuring their series with the Orioles, the Dodgers announced […]
Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Roster News During Orioles Series