Dodgers Announce Tarik Skubal Decision Following Blockbuster Trade

Over the last few weeks, the rumors surrounding the Los Angeles Dodgers and superstar pitcher Tarik Skubal grew very loud. Those rumors turned into reality late on Saturday night.

Skubal was acquired by the Dodgers in exchange for outfielder Zyhir Hope, right-hander Brady Smith, and River Ryan. That trade package was expensive, but not nearly as big as many fans had expected. The trade caused quite a bit of unhappiness among other fan bases.

Despite the rich getting richer, Los Angeles has a new ace. The Dodgers are going to need to work out a massive contract extension with Skubal to keep him past the 2026 season, but that is something expected to get done.

On Sunday evening, Los Angeles made a new announcement regarding its new ace pitcher.

Dodgers Make Tarik Skubal Announcement Following Blockbuster Trade

The Dodgers took to X to share an announcement about Skubal. They have shared that he will be wearing the No. 29 jersey with his new team.

“No. 29 for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tarik Skubal,” the post read.

At this point in time, Skubal is expected to make his first start at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. Fans cannot wait to get their first look at him as a member of the back-to-back champions.

In order to acquire Skubal, Los Angeles had to beat out quite a few other teams. Among the notable competition were the Milwaukee Brewers, Tampa Bay Rays, and Chicago Cubs. When all was said and done, Skubal wanted to play for the Dodgers and he got his wish.

Only time will tell how this trade shakes out long-term for both teams. For now, it appears that the Dodgers are big winners as they look to three-peat as MLB champions.

What Will Tarik Skubal Bring to the Dodgers’ Rotation?

Skubal has become one of the best pitchers in baseball throughout his career. Putting him in a rotation that already includes Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow, and Blake Snell will be deadly.

So far this season with the Tigers, Skubal has made 16 starts. He has compiled a 7-5 record to go along with a 2.79 ERA, a 0.91 WHIP, an 8.3 K/BB ratio, and 96.2 innings pitched.

Throughout his entire career leading up to this point, Skubal has made 150 starts and appeared in 153 games. He has a career 61-42 record to go along with a 3.04 ERA, a 1.01 WHIP, a 5.4 K/BB ratio, and 863.1 innings completed.

All of that being said, the Dodgers have their new ace. Skubal will be on the mound with his new club soon and it’s another move that further makes Los Angeles the top contender to win its third World Series in a row.