Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Will Smith Update Before Royals Series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 29: Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks to the dugout prior to Game Four of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 29, 2024 in the Bronx bNew York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Ahead of Monday’s game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced an update on injured catcher Will Smith.
Los Angeles Dodgers Reveal Will Smith News Before Royals Series
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 09: Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is showered with sunflower seed after a two-run home run in the third inning during Game Four of the Division Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on October 09, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Smith has been on the injured list since June 11 with neck inflammation.
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 05: Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting his third solo home run of the night against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium on July 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
Before landing on the IL, Smith was having a down year by his standards.
In 52 games this season, Smith has hit .249/.338/.382 with six home runs and 23 RBI.
Last season, Smith slashed a remarkable .296/.404/.497 with 17 home runs and 61 RBI over 110 games.
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 02: Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium on July 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Dalton Rushing became the Dodgers’ primary catcher after Smith landed on the IL. Unfortunately, Rushing is now on the IL after he suffered a torn UCL earlier this month.
Hunter Feduccia and Ben Rortvedt are the two catchers on the Dodgers’ active roster. Eliezer Alfonzo is the only other backstop on the 40-man roster.
Los Angeles Dodgers Right Now
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 05: Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field on August 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The Dodgers are amid a bit of a rough stretch. They snapped a seven-game losing streak on Saturday before losing to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.
The Dodgers still have a comfortable lead in the National League West standings, with a 7 1/2 game lead over the second-place Diamondbacks.
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – AUGUST 09: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on from the dugout against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Chase Field on August 09, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
However, the Dodgers now have the worst record (70-48) of the three division leaders in the National League. The Atlanta Braves lead the National League East with a 71-47 record, and the Milwaukee Brewers lead the National League Central with a 77-44 record.
Therefore, if the season ended today, the Dodgers wouldn’t have a first-round bye; they would have to play in the Wild Card round.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Will Smith Update Before Royals Series