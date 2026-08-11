Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Will Smith Update Before Royals Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are slated to begin a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals at Dodger Stadium at 7:10 p.m. PDT on Monday.

Ahead of Monday’s game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced an update on injured catcher Will Smith.

Los Angeles Dodgers Reveal Will Smith News Before Royals Series

The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya wrote (X): “Dave Roberts said Will Smith could take batting practice on the field sometime this week. “Big week” ahead for ramping up his rehab.”

Smith has been on the injured list since June 11 with neck inflammation.

Before landing on the IL, Smith was having a down year by his standards.

In 52 games this season, Smith has hit .249/.338/.382 with six home runs and 23 RBI.

Last season, Smith slashed a remarkable .296/.404/.497 with 17 home runs and 61 RBI over 110 games.

Dalton Rushing became the Dodgers’ primary catcher after Smith landed on the IL. Unfortunately, Rushing is now on the IL after he suffered a torn UCL earlier this month.

Hunter Feduccia and Ben Rortvedt are the two catchers on the Dodgers’ active roster. Eliezer Alfonzo is the only other backstop on the 40-man roster.

Los Angeles Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers are amid a bit of a rough stretch. They snapped a seven-game losing streak on Saturday before losing to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

The Dodgers still have a comfortable lead in the National League West standings, with a 7 1/2 game lead over the second-place Diamondbacks.

However, the Dodgers now have the worst record (70-48) of the three division leaders in the National League. The Atlanta Braves lead the National League East with a 71-47 record, and the Milwaukee Brewers lead the National League Central with a 77-44 record.

Therefore, if the season ended today, the Dodgers wouldn’t have a first-round bye; they would have to play in the Wild Card round.