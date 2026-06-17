Dodgers Get Bad News on Will Smith Before Rays Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers got bad news regarding starting catcher Will Smith ahead of their series finale. Manager Dave Roberts told Katie Woo of The Athletic that Smith will not be activated off the injured list when first eligible on June 19.

That means that Smith will not be returning when the Dodgers host the Baltimore Orioles at Dodger Stadium. Roberts told Woo that they’re still working out when Smith will return to action. Smith’s production of the plate is down compared to career norms this season. He’s slashing .249/.338/.382 with eight home runs and a 105 wRC+.

However, underlying metrics believe that Smith’s performance is better than those bottom-line numbers. Statcast’s expected metrics credit him with a .275 xBA, .494 xSLG, and a .386 xwOBA. That paints the picture of a potential All-Star rather than a disappointing player.

Will Smith Injury Situation

Will Smith has been down since June 6 with neck stiffness. With the team shorthanded on the bench, they elected to place him on the 10-day injured list with a June 8 backdate. At the time, they anticipated a minimal stint for their starting catcher.

Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports that Smith went through a full workout on June 16, but still feeling neck discomfort. Roberts doesn’t want his starting catcher to be in a place where he possibly re-aggravates his neck and requires another IL stint.

The Dodgers have gone 3-2 without Smith behind the plate. They dropped the series to the Chicago White Sox before winning the first two games against the Tampa Bay Rays. They go for the series sweep with Shohei Ohtani on the mound.

What the Will Smith News Means for the Dodgers

The Dodgers have been going with a tandem of Dalton Rushing and Chuckie Robinson behind the plate. Robinson was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City as part of the corresponding move. With Will Smith sidelined longer than initially anticipated, that means that Robinson will get a longer run with the team.

In the six games since Smith has been on the injured list, the majority have gone to Rushing. The young catcher has gotten four starts compared to Robinson’s two. Rushing is in the lineup for the series finale against the Rays.

The longer that Smith remains down, the more likely the Dodgers starting catcher will need a short rehab assignment. However, that possibility doesn’t appear to be on the table at this point.

The Dodgers are 47-27 to start the 2026 season. They have a stranglehold on the National League West division, with an eight-game lead over the San Diego Padres. That affords them the luxury to exercise caution with Smith and ensure he’s able to play at full strength.

When Smith is ready to come off the injured list, expect the Dodgers to bump Robinson off the roster. The 31-year-old does have a minor league option remaining, but the club could outright him to the minors instead. They employed that strategy multiple times last season.

As for the trade deadline, it’s unlikely to affect their plans. Smith will be back long before the Dodgers consider any acquisitions to shore up their roster for the postseason.