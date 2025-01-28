Barry Bonds Has Strong Message on Shohei Ohtani Pitching

Seven-time NL MVP and MLB legend Barry Bonds recently attended the 100th New York Baseball Writers Dinner, where the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) gives out its yearly awards. The event honored Bonds’ godfather, the late, great Hall-of-Fame outfielder, Willie Mays.

Bonds made an appearance on the “Foul Territory” podcast during his time at the dinner and discussed, among other topics, Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani.

The now-60-year-old 14-time All-Star was asked about Ohtani’s potential return to the mound in 2025, as the latter enters the final stages of his recovery from his elbow surgery in September 2023.

Ohtani had a historic 2024 regular season as the Dodgers designated hitter on the way to winning his first NL MVP award during his debut campaign in the senior circuit. The 30-year-old led the league in nearly every notable offensive category and became the first player in MLB history to record at least 50 home runs and 50 steals in a campaign, finishing with 54 and 59, respectively.

While Ohtani’s timeline for a return to the mound is uncertain, he’s expected to pitch again in 2025. Bonds said that “Showtime” should stick to designated hitting duties and if he takes the bump this season, he should come out of the bullpen.

“I think he needs to stay at DH and do what he does best. (Pitching) is going to tire him out. It’s just too much on him. I think what he does and what he brings to that team right now, why change something that’s going great?” the San Francisco Giants icon said. “I think maybe come in as a reliever, because he’s so solid, so hard throwing, he’s got that great slider, split and everything that’s great. Come in, throw an inning or two or something. But maintain what you do well.”

Ohtani Expected to be Primary DH Again, Could Pitch in 2025

In September, Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts talked about the potential of Ohtani pitching during last fall’s playoffs.

“If things line up and there’s a need and the game, his body, everything’s telling us that it makes sense in that situation, great, and it would be storybook,” he said. “But Shohei’s on board, which is continuing his rehab process, and I wouldn’t put it past him to have an eye on that and we’ll just see how it plays out.”

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, on the other hand, added that Ohtani possibly pitching in October was “nowhere near (the) front of mind” for the organization. The Japanese stud didn’t end up taking the mound during the postseason, but helped Los Angeles win the World Series by going 14-for-61 with three home runs, 10 RBI, 14 runs scored and 13 walks across 16 playoff tilts.

Ohtani is expected to begin the spring as the team’s everyday DH and his first pitching appearance with Los Angeles could be delayed. The Dodgers already have a loaded starting rotation with Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow among the returners, and Japanese sensation Roki Sasaki and two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell joining the unit.

The team is also seemingly all set with an elite bullpen, including recent pickup Tanner Scott, as well as fellow All-Star closer Kirby Yates. Friedman and company recently reached a tentative agreement with Yates, who earned his second Midsummer Classic honor in 2024.

Bonds Makes Surprising Comments on All-Time Home Run Record

When chatting about Ohtani’s historic 50-50 campaign, Bonds also talked about how he believed he was robbed of becoming the first player to accomplish the feat. The eight-time Gold Glove Award winner said he thinks if it wasn’t for the strike that cut the 1994 MLB season short, it would have been Bonds making history.

“Look at the numbers. I would have 50-50 that year,” he said. “Because I already had 39 home runs (and) 29 stolen bases in the strike. Matt Williams would have hit 60-plus (home runs) and so would (Jeff Bagwell). They had like 40 something home runs during that strike too.”

Bonds ended the abbreviated 1994 season with 37 home runs and 29 steals across 112 games, his second year with San Francisco after leaving the Pittsburgh Pirates following the 1992 campaign.

Ohtani posted his career numbers last year by playing in 159 of the Dodgers’ 162 regular season contests. He also had a league-leading 731 plate appearances to Bonds’ 474.

The all-time home run king also made some surprising comments about his record of 762 long balls. Bonds said he hopes that somebody breaks his mark while he’s still alive.

“You know, the one thing is you don’t get jealous of are people (and) what they do in their careers. I’ve never been jealous over anybody. Go break it. I hope I’m there to see it, you know what I mean? I did what I did, it’s over. I can’t do any more. And if you just happen to be better, God bless you, just be better,” he said.