Dodgers Named Best Trade Fit for Tarik Skubal in ESPN Proposal

Tarik Skubal remains the hottest name on the trade market, as the two-time Cy Young Award winner nears a return to action. ESPN published nine different trade packages for Skubal, naming the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ package as “the one that gets it done.”

Jeff Passan came up with this package: RHP Emmet Sheehan, OF Zyhir Hope, and SS Aidan West.

Such a package would be a tremendous overpay on the Dodgers, as Passan notes. But for the Dodgers, who are chasing down their third straight championship, that could be the cost of doing business.

The Dodgers have invested a lot of money into this club, with a Competitive Balance Tax payroll north of $400 million. The club has eight players making over $100 million on their current contract. That process has been fruitful, as Los Angeles has won the last two World Series.

Analyzing the Dodgers Package for Tarik Skubal

Any trade package for Skubal is going to be a lot. But the Dodgers may be willing to pay any costs to ensure 2026 ends with a championship, as the threat of a lockout looms.

Emmet Sheehan and Zyhir Hope carry the value of this deal. Sheehan, 26, is controllable through the 2029 season. The right-hander has dealt with various injuries since his 2023 debut, as he’s already tied his career-high in starts.

The right-hander sits in the 94-98 MPH range with his four-seamer, which plays up due to the flatter angle. However, he’s left that pitch in hittable parts of the strike zone far too often this year. That’s why his numbers have backed up in 2026, as he carries a 4.70 ERA and a 4.32 FIP.

Hope, 20, is the Dodgers’ No. 2 prospect and No. 34 on ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel’s midseason update. The club acquired the outfield prospect as part of the Michael Busch trade before the 2024 season. He’s currently hitting .294 with 13 home runs and a .879 OPS with Double-A Tulsa.

The Dodgers only have one opening in the next four seasons in their outfield. It’s unrealistic that the club can find spots for Hope, Josue De Paula, and Eduardo Quintero long-term. Andy Pages and Kyle Tucker are entrenched in center and right field for the foreseeable future.

West is a fourth-round selection in the 2025 draft. He made his pro debut in the complex league this season. He’s essentially a throw-in.

Why the Dodgers Would Target Tarik Skubal

Trading for Tarik Skubal is more in the sense that while they don’t need to, they can. The Dodgers have invested too much into this roster to simply quit at the deadline. Skubal is the type of starter that can swing a playoff series.

A rotation of Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki, Tarik Skubal, Blake Snell, and Tyler Glasnow would give Los Angeles six frontline starters when healthy. Justin Wrobleski and River Ryan serve as depth arms as well, in case of injuries later in the season.

The idea would be to build a super rotation that allows the Dodgers to not only get a bye but also capture home-field advantage for the postseason. They are currently three games behind the Atlanta Braves in that race. The two teams will meet again in late August at Truist Park.

In the postseason, their starting four would be Yamamoto, Snell, Ohtani, and Skubal. If those four deliver on baseball’s biggest stage, it’s hard to envision the Dodgers not winning a third championship in three years.

But it could also be the trade that spurs a potential lockout, as Kiley McDaniel puts it. However, that’s not a concern for the Dodgers right now.