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Los Angeles Dodgers Star Mookie Betts Reacts To Sudden Roster News

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 16: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks to the media during a press conference before Game Three of the Championship Series against the New York Mets at Citi Field on October 16, 2024 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers finished their series with the Cincinnati Reds (at home).

The Dodgers won by a score of 14-1 (and swept the series).

After the game, news came out that the Dodgers are calling up Josue De Paula.

Via ESPN’s Alden González: “News: The Dodgers are calling up their best prospect, OF Josue De Paula, sources told ESPN. He will be with the team on Friday, for the start of a weekend series in Miami. More to come.”

Mookie Betts Reacts To Roster News

GettyMookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates scoring a run during the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium on September 8, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

After the game, Mookie Betts was asked for his thoughts on the news (via SportsNet LA).

Reporter: “Mookie, nothing official yet, but there’s been some reports that Josue De Paula is going to be joining you guys in Miami. He talked about in the past having a locker next to you in spring training and just learning from you… What are your thoughts on him as a player and seeing him grow over the years and spending time with him in spring training?”

Betts: “I haven’t really seen him play outside of spring training, so I can’t really say a whole lot about it. But I know he’s a good kid… We’ll see how it goes. I’m excited. If that’s the case. I’m excited to see him. I got to spend a little time with him in spring training, just going to eat, take him out to eat when I was in the outfield. I know he’s a good kid, so we’ll see. Evidently he’s a good player. Obviously if he’s coming up here. So we’ll see.”

Social Media On De Paula

GettyJosue de Paula #95 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a photo during Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day at Camelback Ranch on February 19, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona.

Here’s what people were saying:

Katie Woo: “Dodgers top prospect Josue De Paula is being promoted to majors, the first position player to the major-league team directly from Double A under president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman’s tenure. He’ll join the Dodgers on Friday in Miami.”

MLB: “Dodgers will reportedly call up top prospect Josue De Paula, per multiple reports including MLB.com’s @SonjaMChen De Paula is the No. 6 overall prospect according to @MLBPipeline”

Noah Camras: “The Dodgers are placing Shohei Ohtani on the injured list. He must go on the 15-day IL as a two-way player. The earliest he can return is Sept. 23. The wild-card round starts Sept. 29. The NLDS would start Oct. 3. Josue De Paula will likely replace Ohtani as the everyday DH.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Dodgers Star Mookie Betts Reacts To Sudden Roster News

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