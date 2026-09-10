Los Angeles Dodgers Star Mookie Betts Reacts To Sudden Roster News

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers finished their series with the Cincinnati Reds (at home).
The Dodgers won by a score of 14-1 (and swept the series).
After the game, news came out that the Dodgers are calling up Josue De Paula.
Via ESPN’s Alden González: “News: The Dodgers are calling up their best prospect, OF Josue De Paula, sources told ESPN. He will be with the team on Friday, for the start of a weekend series in Miami. More to come.”
Mookie Betts Reacts To Roster News
After the game, Mookie Betts was asked for his thoughts on the news (via SportsNet LA).
Reporter: “Mookie, nothing official yet, but there’s been some reports that Josue De Paula is going to be joining you guys in Miami. He talked about in the past having a locker next to you in spring training and just learning from you… What are your thoughts on him as a player and seeing him grow over the years and spending time with him in spring training?”
Betts: “I haven’t really seen him play outside of spring training, so I can’t really say a whole lot about it. But I know he’s a good kid… We’ll see how it goes. I’m excited. If that’s the case. I’m excited to see him. I got to spend a little time with him in spring training, just going to eat, take him out to eat when I was in the outfield. I know he’s a good kid, so we’ll see. Evidently he’s a good player. Obviously if he’s coming up here. So we’ll see.”
Social Media On De Paula
Here’s what people were saying:
Katie Woo: “Dodgers top prospect Josue De Paula is being promoted to majors, the first position player to the major-league team directly from Double A under president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman’s tenure. He’ll join the Dodgers on Friday in Miami.”
MLB: “Dodgers will reportedly call up top prospect Josue De Paula, per multiple reports including MLB.com’s @SonjaMChen De Paula is the No. 6 overall prospect according to @MLBPipeline”
Noah Camras: “The Dodgers are placing Shohei Ohtani on the injured list. He must go on the 15-day IL as a two-way player. The earliest he can return is Sept. 23. The wild-card round starts Sept. 29. The NLDS would start Oct. 3. Josue De Paula will likely replace Ohtani as the everyday DH.”
Los Angeles Dodgers Star Mookie Betts Reacts To Sudden Roster News