Underweight but Recovered From Nasty Illness, Mookie’s Two Bombs Power Dodgers

On Wednesday of this week, it seemed likely that Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts would miss the team’s home opener against the Tigers. The thirty-two-year-old had been battling a stomach ailment for weeks — since March 12th, to be exact, a day before the team departed for Tokyo for a season-opening series against the Chicago Cubs. Looking noticeably gaunt, Betts told reporters he’s lost 20 pounds battling the still undiagnosed ailment, an estimate that would later climb to 25 pounds.

Fast forward to Friday night in Los Angeles, and the only thing sick now are Detroit Tigers pitchers. Betts delivered a walk-off three-run homer in the 10th inning, capping off a wild 8-5 win over the Detroit Tigers. He had already put the Dodgers in front with a clutch go-ahead homer in the eighth, sealing a dramatic night at the ballpark.

“That was super special,” an emotional Betts said postgame. “I know it sounds super selfish, but just more for me, man. I was really proud of myself coming in, and playing underweight. Not that it’s a big deal playing underweight, but just the fight. I’ve kind of been through ups and downs, the night where I’m just crying because I’m sick. My wife, they’re kind of holding me, you know, so that’s where that emotion comes from.”

Wins Record in Sight?

The Dodgers’ 4-0 start is their best since 1981, and the team largely expected to threaten the MLB regular season win record (116 by the 2001 Seattle Mariners) seems well on their way to a magical season.

“This is by far the best opening week I’ve ever experienced,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told USA Today. “I think that if you’re a Dodger fan, I think that you feel the same way I do. I just couldn’t have scripted it any better. Obviously, we’re 4-0, finding ways to win, and we’re not even playing our best baseball and are still finding ways to win.”