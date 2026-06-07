Dodgers Get Big Blake Snell Injury Update Amid Angels Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers have managed to overcome a rash of injuries to quickly establish themselves as the best team in the majors this season. However, they are still waiting on several key players to get healthy, with All-Star pitcher Blake Snell working his way back to full health once again.

Snell started the year on the injured list with shoulder fatigue, only to head back to the injured list after making one start with an elbow injury. That forced Snell to undergo surgery on his elbow in order to remove loose bodies, but just a couple of weeks after going under the knife, it sounds like he has taken a big step forward for Los Angeles.

Blake Snell Begins Throwing After Elbow Surgery

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Snell is part of a loaded Dodgers rotation that has not been at full strength all season long. Heck, ever since arriving in Los Angeles last year, Snell’s time with the team has been plagued by injuries, as he’s made just 12 total starts since the start of the 2025 campaign. While L.A. has managed to get by, it would obviously rather have Snell at its disposal.

So far this season, Snell has thrown just three total innings, giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out five. After getting his shoulder ready for the season, a new elbow issue popped up during this outing that forced Snell back to the injured list and led to his aforementioned surgery.

The Dodgers placed Snell on the 60-day injured list this time around, meaning he can’t return to action until midway through July at the earliest. His progress is still worth keeping tabs on, though, which is why the latest update on his injury status caught the attention of Los Angeles and its fanbase.

“Left-hander Blake Snell began a throwing program ahead of Friday night’s series opener against the Angels, two and a half weeks following surgery to remove loose bodies from his pitching elbow,” Sonja Chen wrote for MLB.com. “Snell is on the 60-day injured list, so he would not be eligible to return to the Dodgers until mid-July at the earliest.”

Blake Snell Still Has a Lot of Work to Do Before He’s Pitching for the Dodgers

At his best, Snell is one of the top pitchers in the majors, as he’s already won a pair of Cy Young Awards during his career. The problem with Snell has always been his health, and the Dodgers have found that out the hard way so far this year. It’s still early, and L.A. doesn’t truly need Snell at its disposal right now, but at some point, it wants to receive some production from him.

The beauty of loading up in the fashion that the Dodgers have is that they haven’t really missed a beat during Snell’s absence, and if their starting rotation can continue performing at this level, he will have all the time he needs to get himself healthy. Los Angeles will look to finish off a sweep of its crosstown rival, the Los Angeles Angels, when it returns to action on Sunday afternoon.