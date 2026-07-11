Blake Snell’s Wife Makes Heartfelt Post For The Los Angeles Dodgers Star

On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers will continue their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks (at home).

They are coming off a 9-3 loss on Friday night.

Blake Snell’s Wife Makes Heartfelt Post

The Dodgers have been without one of their most important pitchers (Blake Snell) since May 9.

On Friday, his wife made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “10 years in The Show. What a journey. So proud of you and so grateful we got to celebrate this milestone surrounded by our family, friends, and teammates. A night we’ll never forget 🤍”

Looking At Snell

Snell was picked in the 1st round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays.

In that span, Snell established himself as one of the best pitchers in the MLB (and won the 2018 American League Cy Young Award).

Following the Rays, Snell also had stops with the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants.

He won the 2023 National League Cy Young Award in San Diego.

Last season, Snell won his first World Series title when the Dodgers beat the Toronto Blue Jays in seven games.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on November 26, 2024): “Left-hander Blake Snell and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a five-year, $182 million contract, pending physical, sources tell me and @jorgecastillo. The World Series champions get the two-time Cy Young winner in the first nine-figure deal of the winter.”

Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers are the first-place team in the National League West with a 61-34 record in 95 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 31-17 in 48 games at home).

After the All-Star break, the Dodgers will visit the New York Yankees.