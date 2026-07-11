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Blake Snell’s Wife Makes Heartfelt Post For The Los Angeles Dodgers Star

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Blake Snell #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts in the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers on Opening Day at Dodger Stadium on March 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers will continue their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks (at home).

They are coming off a 9-3 loss on Friday night.

Blake Snell’s Wife Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyBlake Snell #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on May 09, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The Dodgers have been without one of their most important pitchers (Blake Snell) since May 9.

On Friday, his wife made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “10 years in The Show. What a journey. So proud of you and so grateful we got to celebrate this milestone surrounded by our family, friends, and teammates. A night we’ll never forget 🤍”

Looking At Snell

GettyBlake Snell #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in game one of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Center on October 24, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

Snell was picked in the 1st round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays.

In that span, Snell established himself as one of the best pitchers in the MLB (and won the 2018 American League Cy Young Award).

GettyBlake Snell #4 of the Tampa Bay Rays pitches in the first inning of a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 29, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Following the Rays, Snell also had stops with the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants.

He won the 2023 National League Cy Young Award in San Diego.

Last season, Snell won his first World Series title when the Dodgers beat the Toronto Blue Jays in seven games.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on November 26, 2024): “Left-hander Blake Snell and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a five-year, $182 million contract, pending physical, sources tell me and @jorgecastillo. The World Series champions get the two-time Cy Young winner in the first nine-figure deal of the winter.”

Dodgers Right Now

GettyShohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on after striking out during the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on July 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The Dodgers are the first-place team in the National League West with a 61-34 record in 95 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 31-17 in 48 games at home).

After the All-Star break, the Dodgers will visit the New York Yankees.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Blake Snell’s Wife Makes Heartfelt Post For The Los Angeles Dodgers Star

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