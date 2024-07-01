Bo Bichette Not an ‘Ideal Fit’ for the Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers should be looking to make key additions at the trade deadline to gear up for a World Series run. The addition of Shohei Ohtani in the offseason has paid off as expected for the club’s offense. However, the Dodgers “top-heavy” lineup could use more depth. Bo Bichette could be on the move. However, The Athletic’s Will Sammon, Patrick Mooney and Ken Rosenthal outlined why he and the Dodgers “aren’t quite an ideal fit.”

“Bo Bichette looks like an ideal fit for the Los Angeles Dodgers if the Toronto Blue Jays decide to trade him. There’s just one problem: His defense at shortstop,” wrote The Athletic’s staff. “Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, going back to his days with the Tampa Bay Rays, is a stickler for defense.”

The Dodgers moved Mookie Betts to shortstop full-time this season. Betts could slide over to second base where he has more experience, solidifying the Dodgers’ middle infield defense. However, the club would need to acquire a plus defender at shortstop to do so.

Bichette’s Defensive Struggles

“Rival evaluators say Bichette can get careless at short, rushing at times. He also has been on the injured list with leg injuries three times in the past calendar year, perhaps contributing to his diminished range,” wrote The Athletic’s staff.

The 26-year-old has been known for his offense in his young career. He has posted a fielding percentage below the league average in all but one of his five seasons. He is in the 57th percentile for outs above average.

“The leading defensive metrics offer a discouraging picture. Bichette entered Sunday ranked 23rd among shortstops in Outs Above Average and 28th in Defensive Runs Saved. The previous two seasons, he was 30th and 28th in OAA and 33rd and 12th in DRS, respectively,” wrote the Athletic’s staff.

Betts has started 61 games at shortstop this season. He has minus four outs above average and is in the 1oth percentile. Last season, in 70 games at second base, he was a slightly better defender with minus one outs above average.

Dodgers Options at Shortstop

While Bichette would be an All-Star addition, the Dodgers ideally need a great defender at shortstop to justify sliding Betts back to second base.

“Betts’ defense also was an issue before he went on the injured list with a fractured left hand. But his main problem was his throwing, and the Dodgers believe that can be corrected,” wrote the Athletic’s staff. “Betts’ replacement, Miguel Rojas, is an above-average defender, and at 35 is enjoying one of his best offensive seasons. Gavin Lux at second is rating well defensively, but contributing little offensively.”

The Athletic notes that the Dodgers “surely would jump” on a trade for Bichette for the right price. However, the Blue Jays are not certain to sell. Even if they were, Bichette would not be cheap. With no other “quality shortstops expected to be available,” the Dodgers will have to find the best combination of Betts, Rojas and Lux.