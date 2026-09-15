Los Angeles Dodgers Quickly Promote 2 Pitchers During Reds Series

On Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers kicked off their series against the Cincinnati Reds with a 4-1 win.

This victory was needed for Los Angeles, as they lost their two previous games against the Miami Marlins.

Now, as the Dodgers continue their series against the Reds, they have promoted two pitchers to their major league roster.

Los Angeles Dodgers Promote Pitchers Bobby Miller & Paul Gervase to Major League Roster

According to MiLB.com’s official transaction tracker, pitchers Bobby Miller and Paul Gervase have been promoted to the Dodgers’ roster from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

With this, the Dodgers now have two more pitchers to work with as they continue their series against the Reds. Miller and Gervase will now be looking to impress after landing these call-ups to Los Angeles’ roster.

Looking at Miller & Gervase

Miller has made one appearance this season for Los Angeles, where he has a 1-0 record, a 3.00 ERA, and two strikeouts. He has been limited to only 16 MLB appearances over his last three seasons. Yet, he also had an 11-4 record and a 3.76 ERA in 22 games in 2023 as a rookie.

As for Gervase, he has a 0-0 record, a 2.35 ERA, and eight strikeouts in four appearances this season with the Dodgers. Yet, he has primarily pitched with Triple-A Oklahoma City this season. In 38 games with the Triple-A club in 2026, he has a 3-1 record, a 4.56 ERA, and 66 strikeouts.

Overall, both Miller and Gervase have shown promise while at the major league level this season. It will now be intriguing to see how they perform after landing their latest call-ups from here.