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Los Angeles Dodgers Quickly Promote 2 Pitchers During Reds Series

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Los Angeles Dodgers v Miami Marlins
Getty
MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 17: Bobby Miller #28 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot park on September 17, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers kicked off their series against the Cincinnati Reds with a 4-1 win.

This victory was needed for Los Angeles, as they lost their two previous games against the Miami Marlins.

Now, as the Dodgers continue their series against the Reds, they have promoted two pitchers to their major league roster.

Los Angeles Dodgers Promote Pitchers Bobby Miller & Paul Gervase to Major League Roster

Washington Nationals v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 06: Bobby Miller #28 of the Los Angeles Dodgers delivers to the plate in the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium on September 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

According to MiLB.com’s official transaction tracker, pitchers Bobby Miller and Paul Gervase have been promoted to the Dodgers’ roster from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

With this, the Dodgers now have two more pitchers to work with as they continue their series against the Reds. Miller and Gervase will now be looking to impress after landing these call-ups to Los Angeles’ roster.

Looking at Miller & Gervase

Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day
GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 19: Paul Gervase #65 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a photo during Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day at Camelback Ranch on February 19, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

Miller has made one appearance this season for Los Angeles, where he has a 1-0 record, a 3.00 ERA, and two strikeouts. He has been limited to only 16 MLB appearances over his last three seasons. Yet, he also had an 11-4 record and a 3.76 ERA in 22 games in 2023 as a rookie.

As for Gervase, he has a 0-0 record, a 2.35 ERA, and eight strikeouts in four appearances this season with the Dodgers. Yet, he has primarily pitched with Triple-A Oklahoma City this season. In 38 games with the Triple-A club in 2026, he has a 3-1 record, a 4.56 ERA, and 66 strikeouts.

Overall, both Miller and Gervase have shown promise while at the major league level this season. It will now be intriguing to see how they perform after landing their latest call-ups from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Los Angeles Dodgers Quickly Promote 2 Pitchers During Reds Series

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