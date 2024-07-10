Controversial Ex-Cy Young Award Winner Willing to Return to the Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are dealing with significant injuries in the starting pitcher department. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler are all on the injured list. Bobby Miller also spent time on the injured list and has struggled since his return. Trevor Bauer made himself available to the Dodgers on X after another rough outing for Miller.

“I’ll do it for the minimum if they want,” Bauer responded to a comment regarding his ability to help the Dodgers.

Miller has allowed 26 earned runs, 17 walks and 33 hits in his last six starts. He has pitched just 23 innings and struck out 16 in that span.

The Phillies are CRUSHING Bobby Miller pic.twitter.com/qTycVPgZty — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 9, 2024

Bauer’s History

Bauer won the National League Cy Young Award in 2020 with the Cincinnati Reds. He led the National League with a 1.73 ERA during the shortened season. He signed with the Dodgers the following season on a three-year, $102 million deal. Bauer pitched to a 2.59 ERA in 17 starts in 2021.

Bauer has not pitched in a regular-season MLB game since June 28, 2021. The right-hander was suspended for 324 games “on grounds of sexual misconduct,” according to ESPN. He then had the suspension reduced to 194 games by an independent arbitrator. He was suspended as a member of the Dodgers and the team released him in 2023.

Bauer spent the 2023 season pitching for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in Japan. He had an 11-4 record with a 2.59 ERA.

Bauer can sign with any team, but no team has brought him in. Bauer is currently pitching for The Diablos Rojos in the Mexican League. He has made 13 starts with a 1.78 ERA. He struck out 19 batters during his start on June 22.

¡EL MÁS PONCHADOR DE LA LMB SE LLAMA TREVOR BAUER! 👑 ¡HISTÓRICO! (19 SO) pic.twitter.com/Cca5y2ALzf — DiablosRojosMX (@DiablosRojosMX) June 22, 2024

Bauer Willing to Play For the Minimum

This is not the first instance Bauer has insisted on rejoining MLB on a minimum deal. Bauer pitched against the Dodgers on March 10 as a member of the Asian Breeze, “a tryout program that charges players about $2,500 for a 20-day barnstorming tour through the U.S,” according to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale.

“I’m just asking for the league minimum, so it’s not a money thing. I’ve served my suspension twice over,” Bauer said after his outing with the Breeze, according to Nightengale.

Bauer hit 99 mph and struck out four of the 12 batters he faced during his outing with the Breeze, according to Nightengale.

“I mean for those who saw me pitch,” Bauer said, according to Nightengale. “I think it was pretty obvious I was still elite. Telling hitters what pitch was coming, and getting outs. I think anyone who was here could see that the stuff was elite.”

Dodgers Need Pitching Help

The Dodgers should not be without Glasnow for long, according to MLB.com. He is said to return July 21 or July 22. Yamamoto is sidelined with a right rotator cuff strain and Buehler with right hip inflammation. Their returns are less clear.

While Bauer is eligible to sign with the Dodgers, no MLB team has taken the chance on him yet. One source close to New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner called signing Bauer a “headache,” according to NJ.com’s Bob Klapisch in a March 12 story.

The Dodgers have the No. 7 team ERA this season. However, injuries and recent struggles can be addressed at the trade deadline. The Dodgers 7.55 ERA in July is the worst in MLB.