Dodgers Infielder Puts Rest of MLB on Notice With Strong 2025 Prediction

After an offseason where they loaded up on even more talent, the Los Angeles Dodgers are the favorites to win the National League again and repeat as World Series champions. But that isn’t the team’s only goal, according to infielder Miguel Rojas.

The 35-year-old said on The Chris Rose Show on Feb. 3 that the Dodgers could win more games than any other team in history.

“This year, if everybody’s healthy, you’ll win 120 games,” Rojas said. “I know it’s a lot, but with that roster, you’re supposed to go out there and win.

“I don’t think it’s a goal, it’s an expectation. It’s the expectation that we have. It’s winning, every single day. That’s why I put a number on it.”

The 2001 Seattle Mariners and 1906 Chicago Cubs hold the record for the most wins in a single MLB season. Each club won 116 games.

The Mariners won 116 contests in a 162-game season while the Cubs reached that total with 155 games played.

Veteran Miguel Rojas Sets Bar High for 2025 Dodgers

It sounds like repeating as World Series champions won’t be enough for Rojas. The 35-year-old sees his team winning, on average, almost five games per week during the regular season.

No team has ever accomplished that feat. To win 120 games, the Dodgers would have to post the best winning percentage in MLB history over the past 119 years.

But in Rojas’ defense, it’s hard not to be bullish about the Dodgers based on the additions the organization has made. Los Angeles brought back outfielder Teoscar Hernández and relief pitcher Blake Treinen from its World Series roster. The Dodgers also added former Cy Young winner Blake Snell and top relievers Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates.

In international free agency, they signed Japanese starting pitcher Roki Sasaki as well.

Health is always a caveat when it comes to preseason expectations. Rojas was careful to include that in his bold claim. But if healthy, Rojas doesn’t appear to see anyone else in the league competing with the Dodgers.

Dodgers Seeking NL, 21st Century World Series History

Los Angeles doesn’t have to win 120 games to have an historic 2025 season. Even if the Dodgers fail to eclipse the 100-win mark, they can become one of baseball’s best teams this century, and greatest NL teams ever, with another World Series title.

No MLB team in the 21st Century has repeated as champions. The last repeat champion in baseball was the New York Yankees, who won three in a row from 1998-2000.

Since then, only one team has even returned to the World Series after winning the title the previous year. That was the Philadelphia Phillies in 2009.

Going back into the 20th Century, repeating as champions in the National League is also rare. It’s only happened three times in NL history.

In fact, the 1975-76 Cincinnati Reds are the only NL team to repeat as World Series champions over the past 100 years.

The Dodgers had a chance to repeat in 1966 after winning the 1965 World Series. But the Baltimore Orioles swept the Dodgers in the 1966 series.

The last time the Dodgers were the defending champions during 2021 they lost to the Atlanta Braves in the NLCS.