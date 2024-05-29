Dodgers Named Potential Trade Suitors for 4-Time All-Star

The Los Angeles Dodgers, despite their success, still have holes to fill before the postseason. The July 30 trade deadline will be their last chance to address their needs before they make a World Series run. The Dodgers “could use some bullpen help,” and the Boston Red Sox‘ Kenley Jansen could be an available option according to Bleacher Report’s Brandon Scott.

Jansen was named on a list of players Scott predicted to be available at the trade deadline.

“Kenley Jansen is as obvious a trade candidate as you will find. He has an expiring contract on a team likely on the outside looking in at the AL wild-card picture.”

The former Dodgers closer could potentially make a return to Los Angeles.

Red Sox Looking to Trade Jansen

The Red Sox are 28-27 and in third place in the American League East. It looks unlikely that they will pass the New York Yankees or the Baltimore Orioles and win the division.

“Regardless of whether the Red Sox compete for a spot in the postseason, they can do it with or without Jansen, who is making $16 million this season before becoming a free agent,” wrote Scott.

The Red Sox have “no interest” in bringing Jansen back in free agency, according to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale.

“The Boston Red Sox plan to trade All-Star veteran closer Kenley Jansen by the trade deadline. He’s earning $16 million this year and the Red Sox have no interest in bringing him back,” wrote Nightengale on May 28.

Jansen has been named an All-Star four times in his career, including in 2023. Three of Jansen’s All-Star selections have come in a Dodgers uniform. His contract makes him a rental option for the Dodgers who must bolster the bullpen to reach their World Series aspirations.

Dodgers Bullpen

The Dodgers bullpen has a 3.17 ERA, the third-best in MLB. However, injuries and depth are still issues for the group.

The Dodgers current closer is Daniel Hudson. However, he is filling in for Evan Phillips who is on the injured list. Phillips was eight for eight on converting save opportunities before his injury. Hudson is three for five.

“The Dodgers’ bullpen issues should ease as their four injured right-handers — Evan Phillips, Ryan Brasier, Brusdar Graterol and Joe Kelly — return to health,” wrote the Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.” Even then, they probably could use one more shutdown type to pair with Phillips in the late innings, someone perhaps, like their old friend, Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen.”

Jansen has nine saves this season and a 3.06 ERA. He was a member of the Dodgers’ 2020 World Series team. He has made 18 appearances this season.

Jansen has 429 career saves in his 15 seasons in the majors. He recorded 350 of those saves as a member of the Dodgers from 2010-2021. In that span, he had a 2.37 ERA in 701 appearances.

Phillips is likely locked into the closer role when he returns. However, Jansen would give the Dodgers another option in the ninth inning. On the other hand, they could use Jansen as a setup man for Phillips.