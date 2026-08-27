Dodgers Get Brutal Roki Sasaki Development During Braves Game

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Roki Sasaki left midway through the game on Aug. 26 against the Atlanta Braves with what appears to be a blister injury.

Sasaki went 3 1/3 innings against the Braves, allowing four earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three. After giving up a hit, Sasaki met with Mark Prior, Dave Roberts, his interpreter, and the trainer on the mound before exiting the game.

The blister injury couldn’t come at a worse time for Sasaki, given how he has performed since the All-Star break. Sasaki has a 2-0 record with an ERA of 2.63 and 39 strikeouts in seven appearances in his last seven games, per StatMuse.

“Roki Sasaki exited the game in the 4th inning with a blister on his middle finger,” Watson wrote on X on Aug. 26.

This story is being updated…