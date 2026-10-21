Dodgers Catcher Undergoing Surgery Following NLCS Loss

The Los Angeles Dodgers are still dealing with the sting of having their dreams of a third straight World Series title come to a close after they were swept in four games in the National League Championship Series by the Milwaukee Brewers.

And while there are multiple questions that the organization is facing, one such question regarding the health of catcher Dalton Rushing is being answered.

According to a top Dodgers beat writer, Rushing is scheduled to undergo surgery, which will be followed by several months of recovery time.

Los Angeles Dodgers Catcher Dalton Rushing To Undergo Surgery

According to Dodgers beat writer Maddie Lee, Rushing will undergo surgery on his elbow, and is expected to be able to catch again in nine months; he’ll return to hitting sooner than that.

“Dodgers’ Dalton Rushing is undergoing right elbow surgery today, per sources. It’s expected to be a hybrid internal brace procedure. The expected timeline to return to catching full time is 9 months, with a return to hitting well before then,” Lee wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rushing was hampered this season when he suffered a partial UCL tear and flexor strain in his right elbow.

He was limited to 80 games played this season, during which he hit 12 home runs and 36 RBI with a .246 batting average.

Rushing Was Taken By The Dodgers In 2022

The Dodgers selected Rushing in the second round (40th overall pick) in the 2022 MLB Draft, and he quickly climbed their minor-league system. After a dominant debut in 2022, he earned a Futures Game selection in 2023 before breaking out in 2024, hitting .271 with 26 home runs and 85 RBI across Double-A and Triple-A. He was named the Dodgers’ Branch Rickey Minor League Player of the Year.

Rushing reached the majors in 2025 after hitting .308 in 31 games at Triple-A, recording his first MLB hit and home run during his rookie season. He batted .204 with four homers and 24 RBI in 53 games.

In 2026, Rushing showed more power, including a four-hit, two-homer game and his first grand slam, but missed time with the aforementioned partial UCL tear.