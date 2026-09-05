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Los Angeles Dodgers Suddenly Promote 22-HR Outfielder During Nationals Series

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts stands in the dugout before their game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on April 21, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers kicked off their series against the Washington Nationals on a strong note on Friday. This is because Los Angeles defeated the Nationals by a 5-3 final score. With this, Los Angeles is now on a two-game winning streak.

Now, as the Dodgers continue their series against the Nationals, they have promoted one of their promising outfielder prospects.

Los Angeles Dodgers Promote Chris Newell to Triple-A Oklahoma City

Kansas City Royals v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 11: A detailed view of the Los Angeles Dodgers logo hat and LGND fielding glove of Mookie Betts #50 against the Kansas City Royals at Dodger Stadium on August 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

According to MiLB’s transaction tracker, the Dodgers have promoted outfielder Chris Newell to Triple-A Oklahoma City from Double-A Tulsa.

Newell is an interesting prospect in the Dodgers’ system, so it is notable that he has landed a call-up to the Triple-A level. Now, the 25-year-old outfielder will be looking to impress in a major way with Triple-A Oklahoma City after landing this opportunity.

Taking a Look at Newell’s Minor League Career in the Dodgers’ System

Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 31: A detailed view of Los Angeles Dodgers hats and gloves during the game against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on March 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Since being drafted by the Dodgers in the 13th round of the 2022 MLB draft, Newell has been working on his development in their minor league system. Overall, the Newton Square, PA native has been showing promise in the minors, and this is especially true with his power. In 442 career minor league games over five seasons, he has recorded 89 home runs, 284 RBI, and a .227 batting average.

Newell has also had a strong season with Double-A Tulsa, which is why he earned this call-up to Triple-A Oklahoma City. In 97 games this season with Double-A Tulsa, he has posted 22 home runs and 68 RBI.

With numbers like these, Newell certainly can provide some pop when hitting at his best. It will be interesting to see how much of an impact he can make with Triple-A Oklahoma City from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Los Angeles Dodgers Suddenly Promote 22-HR Outfielder During Nationals Series

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