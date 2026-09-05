Los Angeles Dodgers Suddenly Promote 22-HR Outfielder During Nationals Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers kicked off their series against the Washington Nationals on a strong note on Friday. This is because Los Angeles defeated the Nationals by a 5-3 final score. With this, Los Angeles is now on a two-game winning streak.

Now, as the Dodgers continue their series against the Nationals, they have promoted one of their promising outfielder prospects.

Los Angeles Dodgers Promote Chris Newell to Triple-A Oklahoma City

According to MiLB’s transaction tracker, the Dodgers have promoted outfielder Chris Newell to Triple-A Oklahoma City from Double-A Tulsa.

Newell is an interesting prospect in the Dodgers’ system, so it is notable that he has landed a call-up to the Triple-A level. Now, the 25-year-old outfielder will be looking to impress in a major way with Triple-A Oklahoma City after landing this opportunity.

Taking a Look at Newell’s Minor League Career in the Dodgers’ System

Since being drafted by the Dodgers in the 13th round of the 2022 MLB draft, Newell has been working on his development in their minor league system. Overall, the Newton Square, PA native has been showing promise in the minors, and this is especially true with his power. In 442 career minor league games over five seasons, he has recorded 89 home runs, 284 RBI, and a .227 batting average.

Newell has also had a strong season with Double-A Tulsa, which is why he earned this call-up to Triple-A Oklahoma City. In 97 games this season with Double-A Tulsa, he has posted 22 home runs and 68 RBI.

With numbers like these, Newell certainly can provide some pop when hitting at his best. It will be interesting to see how much of an impact he can make with Triple-A Oklahoma City from here.