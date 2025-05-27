Chris Taylor Breaks Silence on Move From Dodgers to Angels

Chris Taylor didn’t have to go too far after his recent release from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The longtime Dodgers utility man who won two World Series as a member of the team addressed the press before making his debut as a member of the Los Angeles Angels, who signed Taylor to a one-year deal Monday.

Taylor credited the fact he was able to remain in Southern California, since he’s made his home there since the Dodgers acquired him from the Seattle Mariners for pitcher Zach Lee.

Taylor went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts in his first game with the Angels, a 5-1 loss to the New York Yankees, which was Los Angeles’ third straight loss but also its third loss in its past 10 games.

“I’m excited to stay home,” Taylor told reporters before the Angels game against the Yankees on Monday night. “The Angels have been playing really good baseball, so I’m excited to enjoy the team and hopefully get on the field.”

Why Was Chris Taylor Released By The Dodgers?

Taylor spent 10 seasons with the Dodgers, making the All-Star Game in Denver in 2021, playing 1,007 regular-season games and earning 2017 NLCS MVP honors. But he was released by the Dodgers on May 18 to make space for Tommy Edman to come off the injured list.

Taylor’s playing time was dwindling, since he had played fewer games than the previous season in four straight years. He made just 16 plate appearances in 13 playoff games last year then played in only 28 of LA’s 47 games, posting a .457 OPS in 35 plate appearances before the Dodgers released him.

“That was one thing with the Dodgers this year, just my role, I wasn’t getting on the field that much,” Taylor said. “I’m really looking forward to getting consistent at-bats and playing time.”

But even though Taylor could see the writing on the wall, his release from the Dodgers, by far his longest-tenured team, was tough.

“It was emotional,” Taylor said. “But I do believe it was my time to start fresh and turn the page and start a new chapter. I’m excited to do that here.”

What Other Former Dodgers Play For The Angels?

Taylor isn’t the only former Dodgers player to head south down I-5 to play in Anaheim.

Kenley Jansen, the longtime Dodgers closer, and starting pitcher Tyler Anderson, who played one-plus seasons in LA, each are also former Angels on the Dodgers roster.

Taylor was excited to see both Jansen and Anderson as familiar faces when he entered the Angels’ clubhouse. But he was familiar with other members of the Angels even though he may not have played with them.

“It’s always nice having guys you played with,” Taylor said. “I know a few of these guys. It’s good to have familiar faces, especially when you’re trying to get acclimated.”

Even though he is the newest player on the Angels roster, Taylor is one of the most senior players on the team. Still, it will take some time for him to develop into a leader, according to him.

“I’m a new face here, so I’m going to ease my way into it,” Taylor said. “I want to perform on the field. I want to help this team win ballgames. I feel like I have a lot to prove to myself.”