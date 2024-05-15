Dodgers Have $30 Million ‘Nuclear Option’ if Former All-Star’s Slump Persists

The Los Angeles Dodgers have enjoyed the kind of results you might expect after the front office spent more than $1 billion this offseason, holding a seven-game lead in the National League West division after the first quarter of the season.

But even as new additions like Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Blake Snell exceed expectations, some other areas of the roster have raised concerns — particularly 2021 All-Star Chris Taylor, who has a dismal .071/.209/.071 slash line with 28 strikeouts across 56 at bats in the third season of a four-year, $60 million contract.

Reflecting on Taylor’s slump for the Los Angeles Times, Jack Harris outlined the options facing the Dodgers, including a dramatic one that could become necessary if things don’t improve at the plate.

“The Dodgers do have a few potential options when it comes to Taylor’s roster spot,” Harris noted. “The nuclear option would be cutting Taylor outright, and eating the nearly $30 million left on a contract that runs through the end of next season.”

Harris noted that this would not be the first or preferred choice for the team, though.

“The likelihood of that, however, still seems relatively slim,” he added. “The Dodgers don’t like giving up on veteran players and taking on dead money. And there is no indication their patience with Taylor’s slump has already run that thin.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers Might Relegate, Rather Than Cut, Chris Taylor Amid Slump

At this point, it seems more likely that the Dodgers might ask Taylor to work through his struggles in the minor leagues, though due to MLB service time rules, that’s an option Taylor would have to opt into. The team might also move him to the injured list and a subsequent rehab assignment if there’s a legitimate injury-related cause for his problems.

But if neither of those options seem viable, the team might find it hard to justify holding a bench spot open for Taylor, who has seen a defensive decline as well.

“The Dodgers valued Taylor’s versatility enough to give him a four-year, $60 million contract when he reached free agency following the 2021 season,” Bill Plunkett reported for The Orange County Register. “That versatility has shrunk with his batting average. Taylor has played just two innings at second base, spending the rest of his time in left field with (Andy) Pages, (Kiké) Hernandez and (Miguel) Rojas getting the time at second base or in center field that might have gone to Taylor in other years.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers Face a Looming Decision on Chris Taylor’s Roster Spot

One thing that could push a drastic decision by the Dodgers is the imminent return of outfielder Jason Heyward from the injured list. Though he hasn’t been stellar this season, with a .214/.200/.214 slash line in just 14 at bats so far, Heyward seems like the upside choice over Taylor. If push comes to shove, the team might need to move on from Taylor to open the necessary roster spot.

“Something might have to give at some point — either when (Jayson) Heyward returns, or when other inevitable roster crunches arise later in the year, or if Taylor’s league-worst batting average continues to linger into the summer,” Harris added.