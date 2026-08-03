Clayton Kershaw Has Message for Critics After Dodgers’ Tarik Skubal Trade

Clayton Kershaw retired from MLB following this year’s World Baseball Classic after 18 seasons, all of which he spent with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Kershaw briefly became teammates with the Dodgers’ latest trade acquisition, Tarik Skubal, while representing Team USA. Los Angeles landed Skubal on Saturday night in a blockbuster deal with the Detroit Tigers.

While Dodgers fans are obviously ecstatic about the trade, the rest of the league has not been nearly as thrilled, as the rich continue to get richer with Los Angeles chasing a third consecutive World Series title.

However, Kershaw, who appeared on the “Sunday Night Baseball” broadcast for the Dodgers’ matchup against the Boston Red Sox, had a message for those upset about the trade.

Kershaw’s Message to Critics

The 11-time All-Star made it clear that other teams had opportunities to put together a compelling offer for Skubal but failed to match what the Dodgers offered.

“The Rays, Brewers, even the Yankees had the prospects to go out and get Tarik Skubal,” Kershaw said. “You can be mad all you want. At the end of the day, they had the chance to go out and get him.”

Clayton Kershaw just now on SNB: “The Rays, Brewers, even the Yankees had the prospects to go out and get Tarik Skubal. You can be mad all you want. At the end of the day, they had the chance to go out and get him.” — The Yankee Report (@YankeeReport_) August 3, 2026

Kershaw Isn’t Wrong

Kershaw ultimately made a valid point. All three of those teams could have put together a package that rivaled or exceeded what the Dodgers offered.

Los Angeles sent outfielder Zyhir Hope (MLB’s No. 25-ranked prospect), right-handed pitcher River Ryan, and right-handed pitcher Brady Smith to acquire Skubal.

That said, they seemingly chose not to. Whether teams around the league believed Skubal would only sign a long-term extension with the Dodgers after the season is another story — and certainly a valid possibility.

Regardless, if there is not going to be a salary cap, which remains one of the most controversial topics in baseball, the Dodgers are simply playing within the rules.