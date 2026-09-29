Dodgers Announce Critical Update On Injured Pitcher Before NLDS

The Los Angeles Dodgers are gearing up for what they hope will be a long run in the MLB postseason that ultimately yields what would be their third straight World Series championship; it would make them the first time to enjoy a three-peat since the New York Yankees.

And the good news is that, per the latest from Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes is that pitcher Edgardo Henriquez, who has been unavailable for several weeks because of a back ailment, has progressed to facing hitters in a live batting practice session.

The Los Angeles Dodgers Could Soon Get Back Pitcher Edgardo Henriquez Before The NLDS

Per Dodgers beat writer Bill Plunkett, general manager Brandon Gomes indicated that Henriquez is “trending well” and is expected to be included among their NLDS roster if all continues going according to plan.

“Brandon Gomes said Edgardo Henriquez has already faced hitters in live BP and is “trending really well.” Expects him to be on NLDS roster as long as that continues,” Plunkett wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He was placed on the 15-day injured list with a low-grade back strain on September 14.

Henriquez signed with the Dodgers as an international free agent in 2018 and worked his way through their minor-league system before missing the 2023 season following Tommy John surgery.

He returned in 2024 and posted a 2.72 ERA with 88 strikeouts over 53 innings across four levels before making his MLB debut that September. Henriquez pitched in the Dodgers’ postseason that year and returned to the majors in 2025 after beginning the season on the injured list with a foot injury.

After struggling in the minors, he found his footing back with the Dodgers, posting a 2.37 ERA over 19 innings. He also earned his first MLB win and appeared in the Dodgers’ World Series run, striking out two in two scoreless innings during Game 3.

So far this year, he’s gone 4-1 with a 2.85 ERA, a 1.03 WHIP, and has 71 strikeouts.

The Dodgers Will Face The Winner Of The Braves And Phillies Series

The Dodgers, who secured a first-round bye thanks to their National League West Division championship, will face the winner of the ongoing series between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies.