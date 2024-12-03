Dodgers Predicted to Cut Ties With Projected $100 Million Ace

The logical thing to think would be that the Los Angeles Dodgers are essentially done signing free agents this winter. However, it’s impossible to ever count out the Dodgers. No matter how much money a player is set to make, the Dodgers always find themselves in the mix.

While some have been upset about the Dodgers’ spending power, giving their front office credit is important. All the Dodgers want to do is win, and they’ll do whatever it takes to do just that.

Despite their cash-heavy pockets, there’s a scenario where they could let Jack Flaherty walk. The right-hander is expected to get paid handsomely, and using that money elsewhere might be a better plan.

Ryan Finkelstein of Just Baseball expects that to be the case, predicting the Dodgers will cut ties with Flaherty and he’ll sign a five-year, $100 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

“Jack Flaherty is in a similar free agent tier as the two names above him on this list, Nathan Eovaldi and Sean Manaea. Where Flaherty has the edge, however, is the fact that he does not have a qualifying offer attached, since he was traded mid-season. Flaherty just turned 29 years old in October, giving him every chance to sign at least a five-year deal in free agency.

“The right-hander’s track record is mixed, as he is only a year removed from pitching to a 4.99 ERA in 2023. But a great contract year split between the Tigers and Dodgers has Flaherty in line for a big payday. Finding a team for Flaherty is a bit harder, however, as it is unclear who is willing to bet on him over a longer-term deal. The Angels have been aggressive this offseason and could use an ace. It may not be the best fit for Flaherty to win, but it could be the best place for him to get paid,” Finkelstein wrote on November 27.

Blake Snell Signing Could Hurt Flaherty

A reunion with Flaherty didn’t seem likely, even after he helped the Los Angeles Dodgers win a World Series.

When the Dodgers signed Blake Snell to a five-year, $182 million deal, the chances of Flaherty returning got even lower.

Wynston Wilcox of FanSided predicted the Dodgers would let him walk because of Snell’s signing, adding that he’ll still be paid by a different team.

Is Flaherty Worth $100 Million?

About a year ago, Flaherty signed a one-year deal for $14 million with the Detroit Tigers. He was coming off the worst stretch of his career, posting a 6.75 ERA in his final nine appearances in 2023.

The Tigers gave him a chance to regain his value, and he took full advantage of it. He was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the deadline and showed contending teams why he should be paid.

With a 3.17 ERA, 3.48 FIP, 127 ERA+, and 194 strikeouts in 162.0 innings, Flaherty’s numbers rival many pitchers who have landed $100-plus million deals.

He’s next in line to get his big payday.