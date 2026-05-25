Dalton Rushing Facing Backlash For Comment to William Contreras During Brewers Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 in the finale of their three-game series in Wisconsin.

LA’s offense took off in Game 2 with an 11-3 win.

On Sunday, Yoshinobu Yamamoto threw 7.1 innings, giving up one run and striking out three. While he tossed a gem, and the offense delivered, the Dodgers’ win is getting a bit overshadowed on social media after an ABS call from catcher Dalton Rushing.

Rushing has been at the forefront of hate received by non-Dodger fans for his attitude and cockiness this season.

In the top of the second inning, Brandon Sproat’s fast ball in the top of the zone was originally called a ball in Rushing’s at-bat, making the count 3-0. Brewers catcher William Contreras quickly called for an ABS challenge.

Rushing made it very clear that he did not agree with Contreras’ challenge, shaking his head at the catcher saying, “that’s a ball.” Much to Rushing’s dismay, the call was in fact, an obvious strike.

While neither the Brewers nor the Dodgers commented on Rushing’s remark, this is not the first time Rushing has said something during a game to stir up backlash.

MLB Social Media Reactions to Dalton Rushing Incorrect ABS Comment to William Contreras

Following Jomboy Media’s post about Dalton Rushing’s comment to William Contreras during the ABS challenge, users on X shared their abundant distain for the young Dodger catcher.

@FranmilsEyebrow: Just a miraculously unlikeable person.

@BrightSideSox: It’s pretty impressive how consistently douchey this kid is.

@GuardsJoey: The Dodgers did the impossible and got even more unlikeable.

@heinefan: This guy is on a generational run of being the most unlikable mlb player rn.

@GoldyHappens: Dalton Rushing is such a hateable dude, most punchable guy in baseball.

@wrldseriesyanks: Ur a catcher and u don’t know the strike zone?

@lovesicknoon: He’s so repugnant. I bet William Contreras felt good as hell after this.

@iTalkStudiosYT: This guy is just speed running how to look like an arrogant douchebag lmao like what is his problem.

@coorssucks: Forget the hall of pretty good, Dalton Rushing is pioneering the inaugural class of the hall of brutally insufferable.

A couple Dodgers’ fans took to the defense of Rushing on social media.

@HyeseongKimMuse: I already thought the Dalton Rushing haters were soft, but people freaking out because he thought a strike was a ball has to be an all-time low.

@teohtani: Being this mad at Dalton Rushing is so funny.

Dalton Rushing Speaks to the Media About Performance vs. Brewers

While Dalton Rushing in-game performance is usually overshadowed by backlash from a comment caught on-camera, the 25-year-old snapped his six-game hitless streak this weekend.

He was 2-for-7 in his two starts on Friday and Sunday. In Rushing’s last seven games, he’s batting .095 in 21 at-bats despite a hot start to 2026.

After the game, Rushing said that he felt great after getting a pair of knocks this weekend.

“Finally hit a ball to the left side of the field,” Rushing said. ” I think that tells me a lot about where I’m at right now. I think we’re trending in the right direction. It’s all starting to come together, and I’m excited for it.”

The Dodgers look to extend their first-place lead in the National League West against the Colorado Rockies on Monday at 6:10 P.M. PST at Dodger Stadium.