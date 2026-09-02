Dodgers Provide Surprising Dalton Rushing Injury Details in Potential Catching Return

The Los Angeles Dodgers are leaving their shortness at the catching position behind them as they enter the final month of the regular season. Both Will Smith and Dalton Rushing returned from the injured list on Tuesday.

Will Smith is able to play defense, while Dalton Rushing remains uncertain about his role in recovery from a partial UCL tear in his throwing elbow. Rushing has been cleared to hit for Los Angeles, but not play defense at the catching position.

While manager Dave Roberts is still uncertain about Rushing’s availability down the stretch, the Dodgers catcher is doing whatever is possible to be ready at his highest potential late in the season.

“By that point, we would hope that I’m fully built up to catch. I would assume that’s Plan A right now, and Plan B would be playing the role that I am right now,” Rushing told ESPN. “I think that’s what this next week or two is about before I start catching again is build the trust with them that I can do it off the bench and help this team win.”

Dave Roberts Comments on Dalton Rushing’s Availability

Dalton Rushing has returned to the Dodgers’ roster as a pinch-hitter in Los Angeles’ loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. Rushing replaced Max Muncy in the seventh, striking out in four pitches.

Despite finding no success in his first at-bat since Aug. 1, Dave Roberts believes Rushing carries value to the Dodgers in their race for a third-straight World Series.

“He’ll be prepared and it is my job to get him repetitions to see how it looks and get him used to coming off the bench,” Roberts said. “I also think he’s a threat. He can hit the ball out of the ballpark. He can take a walk.”

In his second season in the majors before going down with the UCL tear, Rushing has made a much-needed impact for the Dodgers while the team dealt with injuries in the catching position.

Through 75 games this season, Rushing is hitting .252/.333/.472 with 12 home runs and 36 RBIs.

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Will Smith Goes 1-For-5 With Two RBIs in Return From Neck Injury

Los Angeles was without their top catcher, Will Smith, for nearly three months while the 31-year-old recovered from an inflamed disc in his neck. What was originally believed to be a short-term setback became uncertain for Smith’s availability for the rest of 2026.

Smith returned to the Dodgers’ lineup on Tuesday, batting ninth. He went 1-for-5 with two RBIs in Los Angeles’ loss to the Cardinals.

“It was just an injury that needed time to heal… Felt good. Felt like I didn’t miss a beat.” Smith said after the game.

The veteran catcher has been a pivotal piece of the Dodgers’ success over the past eight seasons. However, 2026 has been a down year for the three-time All-Star.

In 53 games this season, Smith is hitting .247/.335/.382 with six home runs and 25 RBIs.