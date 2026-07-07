Dalton Rushing Explains Altercation With Rockies’ Cole Carigg Amid Scrutiny

After 91 games, the Los Angeles Dodgers played their first extra inning game since Game 7 of the 2025 World Series.

In 11 innings, the Dodgers managed to squeeze out an 8-7 victory over the Colorado Rockies in dramatic fashion.

An altercation at the plate occurred in the 10th inning between Dodger catcher Dalton Rushing and Cole Carrigg–who scored the go-ahead run for the Rockies–at the plate leading to a minor benches clearing moment.

Rushing, who has been under hot water as of late for his temper, exchanged words with Carrigg after the play was over. While the moment put him under the spotlight yet again, Rushing shined in the 11th inning when he delivered the game winning run.

Dalton Rushing Says He Was Just ‘Reacting to the Baseball’ About Altercation With Cole Carrigg

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Cole Carrigg slides into home to retake the lead for the Colorado Rockies, Dalton Rushing lays a tag quick tag that was just late. After the umpire called Carrigg safe, Rushing tapped him with his glove.

It seemed to prompt a reaction out of Carrigg, to which Rushing yelled, “What the f–k did you just say?”

The benches briefly cleared, before settling back into the game.

After the game concluded, Rushing chalked up it to the competitive nature of a close ballgame.

“I think it was the competitive nature of the game,” Rushing said. “You’re making a play on the ball, take it the wrong way. I didn’t mean any harm by the tag or the way I reacted to the ball. I don’t expect it to go any further.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made it clear that he didn’t know exactly what happened between Rushing and Carrigg, and that it was just a misunderstanding.

“I don’t know,” Roberts said when asked of the altercation. “I think what happened is Carrigg said something aloud not directed at Rushing and Rushing thought it was something at him. After, we cleared the air.”

Dalton Rushing Walks It Off For the Second Time This Season

Less than a month from his first career walk-off, Dalton Rushing hit a single that slipped by second to score Teoscar Hernandez in the 11th inning.

Dave Roberts claimed that Rushing “willed himself” to make the walk-off happen.

Eric Lauer, who was the starting pitcher for the Dodgers tonight, shared high praise for the young catcher after his big night.

“He’s a great guy that you want on your team and you want playing with you,” Lauer said. “He’s a great competitor, great guy, so I like him a lot.”

After a hot start to the 2026 season, Rushing’s headlines quickly shifted away from his baseball and toward his reactions on the field. He even had a recent scuffle with Shohei Ohtani involving an ABS challenge.

When asked about how Rushing and the team have been handling the backlash, Roberts claimed that they’ve nipped it, and he’s been playing good baseball.

“The scrutiny, that was one thing in the sense, early parts we’ve nipped that,” Roberts said of Rushing. “Outside of that, he’s been playing good baseball.”

Despite recent scrutiny, Rushing is slashing .429/.435/.714 with a home run and six RBIs in the last seven games.