Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Makes Shocking Admission on Trade Deadline Plans

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been the model of consistency in Major League Baseball for a long time now, and after World Series wins in 2024 and 2025, this is a team that appears ready for the Fall Classic again in 2026.

Through their first 101 games this year, the Dodgers are sitting at 63-38 and once again in full control of the National League West, and given how active they’ve been in adding talent, the expectation around baseball is that they’ll be aggressive at the trade deadline over the next few weeks. With players like Tarik Skubal and Mason Miller potentially available, the Dodgers could cement themselves as favorites again in the coming days, but according to their manager, that may not be the plan after all.

Dave Roberts Suggests the Dodgers may not be Buyers

With a record of 63-38, the Dodgers are all but guaranteed to finish atop the NL West once again in 2026, and with their high powered lineup and star studded pitching staff, it makes sense that many would see them as World Series favorites.

As a result, the assumption is that this team would go all in to add an impact player at the deadline, but in recent comments, Dave Roberts suggests that because this team doesn’t have any holes, they could be closer to sellers, rather than buyers at the deadline.

“Personally, I don’t see any glaring needs. I could almost argue that we’re sellers more than buyers,” said Roberts.

On paper, it’s a wild comment for Roberts to make, as the Dodgers front office will obviously be looking to upgrade given question marks over both Shohei Ohtani and Will Smith and their health, and after how aggressive the Dodgers have been in free agency in recent years, it’s almost a given that they’ll be looking to upgrade again at the deadline.

Will the Dodgers Complete the Three-Peat in 2026?

Despite these comments, most insiders around baseball see the Dodgers as a team that could target one of the big names available, with Skubal, Joe Ryan and others all potential options for the Dodgers as they look to get back to the World Series for the third straight season.

With insane amounts of high end prospects and money to burn, the Dodgers can feasibly outbid any other contender for a top name they have interest in, with some familiar with the team in Los Angeles stating that they could even target a high end player, simply because they can, and because it would keep them away from a rival team.

Whether or not that’s the case, only time will tell, but with Roberts coming out and stating this team may be closer to being sellers, rather than being buyers, we will keep a close eye on things happening in Los Angeles as they are likely to bid on some of the best players available ahead of the 2026 trade deadline on August 3rd.