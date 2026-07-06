Dave Roberts Sends Strong Message About Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. After Family Tragedy

Baseball took a back seat on Sunday evening when the Los Angeles Dodgers faced the San Diego Padres.

While the Dodgers fell 5-2, the game marked the MLB debut of catcher Eliezer Alfonzo Jr., a moment that should have been one of the happiest of his life.

Instead, it came after heartbreaking news emerged that Alfonzo Jr.’s sister and stepmother were killed in the devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela more than a week ago.

“Remembering how my sister supported me and how her dream was to watch me playing in these games… And I wish she was alive to watch me play in the big leagues,” Alfonzo Jr. said.



Dodgers fans gave a standing ovation to Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. in his MLB debut, on the same day it was reported his sister and stepmother were killed in the Venezuelan earthquakes.pic.twitter.com/p8ShkO68O6 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 6, 2026

Dave Roberts Offers Support

Roberts didn’t want to elaborate on the situation, but he made it clear that his heart goes out to Alfonzo Jr. and that the Dodgers will support him in any way they can.

“I don’t really know what to say about it other than my heart goes out to him and his family,” Roberts said before the game.

After the matchup, Roberts praised Alfonzo Jr. for his performance behind the plate.

“Happy for him. He realized the dream today. He did a fantastic job of driving our pitching staff… Our hearts break for him, and we’re going to be here to support him in any way we possibly can.”

Dodgers Make Public Statement

The Dodgers organization also issued a public statement on social media in support of Alfonzo Jr.

“The Dodgers wish to express their deepest condolences to catcher Eliezer Alfonzo, Jr. for the passing of his sister Eliana and stepmother Patricia in the devastating earthquake in Venezuela,” the Dodgers posted. “Our hearts go out to his family in this tragic loss.”

The Dodgers wish to express their deepest condolences to catcher Eliezer Alfonzo, Jr. for the passing of his sister Eliana and stepmother Patricia in the devastating earthquake in Venezuela. Our hearts go out to his family in this tragic loss. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 6, 2026

Two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude struck Venezuela within seconds of each other on June 24, and the country is still trying to recover from the devastation. The disaster left thousands dead, injured countless others, and destroyed large portions of infrastructure in several cities.