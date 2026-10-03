Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Has Perfect Response To Quip From Rival

The Los Angeles Dodgers are officially starting their MLB postseason series today against the Atlanta Braves, a journey they hope will take them to their third straight MLB championship title.

But in the days leading up to the series, San Diego Padres owner José E. Feliciano had a quip towards the Dodgers, and now, manager Dave Roberts is responding.

Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Has Perfect Response To San Diego

As Feliciano put it, Dodgers owner Mark Walter “owns a lot of dinosaurs”. While some interpreted that to be a dig at the overall average age of the Los Angeles roster, it turned out to simply be referencing Dodgers owner Mark Walter’s dinosaur fossil collection.

Even so, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had the perfect response to Feliciano.

“I guess from what I heard, we have some dinosaurs,” Roberts told AM 570. ” But I like our dinosaurs, and our dinosaurs have come through in the biggest spots.”

Both teams could potentially face one another later this fall if they both eventually advance to the National League Championship Series.

Dave Roberts Says The Dodgers Are Ready To Go

Before the opening game of their series against the Braves, Roberts explained that his players are ready to go, led by Game 1 starter Tarik Skubal, whom they acquired in a blockbuster deal earlier in the season from the Detroit Tigers.

“If you’re looking at Tarik’s ability to go on regular rest in this series potentially, and then looking out, I think that’s probably the start of it. We still aren’t ready to say who Games 2 and 3 are,” Roberts said.

“A lot of it is this series, the possibility of usage, as well as when we look out, who’s best lined up. Like I’ve always said, with the four guys, it doesn’t really matter who. We feel good about Tarik taking the baseball tomorrow afternoon.”

“We’re in a good spot. We’re excited. I thought we got our work in. It was good intent, and we came out of it healthy. We accomplished everything we wanted.”