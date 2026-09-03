Dead Body Found Outside Dodger Stadium During Cardinals Game

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers faced the St. Louis Cardinals at their home stadium. The final score was 8-6 after ten innings of play.

First pitch was at 7:10 P.M. PST. Around the sixth inning, LAPD found a man dead on Bernard Street and Stadium Way near Dodger Stadium at around 8:48 P.M. PST.

LAPD Found A Dead Man Hanging From A Bridge Outside Dodger Stadium

At 8:48 P.M. a man was found hanging from a bridge outside of Dodger Stadium.

“A dead man was found hanging from a bridge outside Dodger Stadium as the team played, an LAPD spokesperson told The California Post,” author Edward Lewis wrote. “The unidentified male was found just off of Bernard Street and Stadium Way near Dodger Stadium at around 8:48 p.m. Wednesday night, the LAPD rep said.”

The LAPD have yet to make a public statement and are still investigating the scene, but they believe no foul play was involved, per TMZ.

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Los Angeles Dodgers Continue Series vs. St. Louis Cardinals

The Los Angeles Dodgers resume play against the St. Louis Cardinals, despite the tragic event that occurred Wednesday night.

Stadium way is expected to be open for fans to enter the stadium.

The Dodgers organization has yet to make a comment on the event despite it happening less than a mile away from home plate.

Tarik Skubal Takes the Mound For Dodgers Tonight

Left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal will be facing off against left-hander Quinn Matthews of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Skubal will be making his sixth start for the Dodgers since getting traded from the Detroit Tigers in the beginning of August.

Skubal is 1-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 37 strikeouts since joining.