MLB Comes to Decision on Conor McGregor, Dodgers Dr. Neal ElAttrache on PEDs

The Los Angeles Dodgers recently found themselves in an awkward situation. Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the team doctor, found himself under investigation from MLB due to a possible connection to PEDs.

That’s all in the past now, though. MLB has closed its investigation into ElAttrache and the Dodgers. Investigators did “not have any concerns” about that potential PED usage.

ElAttrache had previously helped UFC fighter Conor McGregor recover from a broken leg. He would send McGregor to a specialist who prescribed PEDs, sparking concerns about where else they might be being used.

MLB Released a Statement Regarding Los Angeles Dodgers’ Doctor, Neal ElAttrache

Shortly after MLB cleared Los Angeles Dodgers’ team doctor, Neal ElAttrache, the league released a statement. In it, they explained the process they went through to clear him.

“MLB took our responsibility to conduct due diligence in this matter seriously. We interviewed Dr. Neal ElAttrache last week, covering multiple topics, and he answered our questions thoroughly,” MLB said.

“Based on our interview, the review of relevant records, Dr. ElAttrache’s long history of support for and cooperation with the Joint Drug Program and the fact that no Therapeutic Use Exemption requests of this nature have been submitted by Dr. ElAttrache or anyone else, we do not have any concerns regarding Dr. ElAttrache’s treatment of MLB players, or his adherence to the Joint Drug Programs and related rules.”

MLB considers the matter closed. So, the Dodgers can feel free to move on without concerns that this situation could be hanging over the team.

For his part, ElAttrache is considered one of the country’s leaders in sports medicine. Along with the Dodgers, he also works with the Los Angeles Rams. He would also release his own statement amid the potential scandal.

“It is nearly impossible for physicians to defend themselves or explain their actions in a public setting regarding and unusual case such as this while honoring the ethical obligation to a patient’s privacy. Suffice it to say, that it was my desire to support the efforts of MLB to maintain the public trust in fair competition, free of drugs used for the purpose of performance enhancement in our players,” ElAttrache said.

“I was more than willing to cooperate with our MLB officials to review the specifics of this case and show that I have always remained true and never betrayed this trust during the care I have delivered to hundreds of athletes throughout my career. My patients’ well-being and my own ethical behavior will always be my priority.”

The Dodgers are Having Another Phenomenal Season

Coming off back-to-back World Series wins, the Los Angeles Dodgers are among the favorites to win it all again this season. Now, entering the final week of June, there’s no reason to think that won’t be the case moving forward, too.

The Dodgers are currently 51-29. That is the best record in MLB, with the most wins and tied for the fewest losses in the entire game. It’s also good for a 9.0 game lead in the NL West over the San Diego Padres.

It’s a long season, and plenty can change from now until the end of the year, but the Dodgers are positioned well again in 2026.