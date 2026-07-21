Los Angeles Dodgers Demote 3-Year MLB Player During Phillies Series

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers will continue their series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

The Dodgers are coming off a 10-7 loss on Monday.

Los Angeles Dodgers Demote 3-Year Player

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, news came out that the Dodgers had sent Landon Knack to Triple-A.

The Dodgers wrote (via X): “The Dodgers selected the contract of LHP Charlie Barnes and optioned RHP Landon Knack to Triple-A Oklahoma City. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers placed catcher Will Smith on the 60-day injured list.”

Knack is currently 0-0 with a 9.00 ERA in two games this season.

Looking At Knack

Knack was picked in the 2nd round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

He has spent all three seasons of his MLB career with the Dodgers.

Over 27 career games (19 starts), the 29-year-old has gone 6-7 with a 4.33 ERA.

Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers are at the top of the National League West with a 63-38 record in 101 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 32-19 in 51 games on the road).

Following their series with the Phillies, the Dodgers will visit the New York Mets on Friday.

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with a 56-45 record in 101 games.

They are just 3.0 games back of the Atlanta Braves for first.