Los Angeles Dodgers Demote 3-Year MLB Player During Phillies Series

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 30: Starting pitcher Landon Knack #96 of the Los Angeles Dodgers stands in the dugout during a delay to the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on April 30, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. Tonights game has been delayed due to a bee colony that accumulated on the net behind home plate. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
GettyLandon Knack #96 of the Los Angeles Dodgers prepares to deliver a pitch in the second inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 25, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Ahead of Tuesday’s game, news came out that the Dodgers had sent Landon Knack to Triple-A.
The Dodgers wrote (via X): “The Dodgers selected the contract of LHP Charlie Barnes and optioned RHP Landon Knack to Triple-A Oklahoma City. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers placed catcher Will Smith on the 60-day injured list.”
GettyLandon Knack #96 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after allowing a solo home run to Derek Hill #49 of the Philadelphia Phillies in the bottom of the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park on July 20, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Knack is currently 0-0 with a 9.00 ERA in two games this season.
Looking At Knack
GettyLandon Knack of the Los Angeles Dodgers is seen with the World Series trophy prior to a game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
Knack was picked in the 2nd round of the 2020 MLB Draft.
He has spent all three seasons of his MLB career with the Dodgers.
Over 27 career games (19 starts), the 29-year-old has gone 6-7 with a 4.33 ERA.
Dodgers Right Now
GettyShohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers talks to J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies in the top of the first inning at Citizens Bank Park on July 20, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The Dodgers are at the top of the National League West with a 63-38 record in 101 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 32-19 in 51 games on the road).
Following their series with the Phillies, the Dodgers will visit the New York Mets on Friday.
Phillies Right Now
GettyJosé Alvarado #46 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on as Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers grounds out to end the top of the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park on July 20, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with a 56-45 record in 101 games.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers will continue their series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.The Dodgers are coming off a 10-7 loss on Monday.Los Angeles Dodgers Demote 3-Year PlayerAhead of Tuesday’s game, news came out that the Dodgers had sent Landon Knack to Triple-A.The Dodgers wrote (via X): “The Dodgers selected the […]
Los Angeles Dodgers Demote 3-Year MLB Player During Phillies Series