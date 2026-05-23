Dodgers Activating 3-Time WS Champ After Max Muncy Injury Update

The Los Angeles Dodgers offense fell short to the red-hot Milwaukee Brewers on Friday. During their 5-1 loss, third baseman Max Muncy was hit in the wrist by a 95.5 mph sinker in the top of the eighth inning. He left the game immediately after.

Muncy’s x-ray on Saturday came back negative, per Jack Harris.

“An initial X-ray on Max Muncy’s wrist was negative, Dave Roberts said,” Harris wrote on X after the game. “He’s got some swelling and will probably be down the next couple days, but they’re hopeful it isn’t anything more serious.”

Roberts later confirmed that Muncy is day-to-day, and will reevaluate on Monday.

Dodgers reporter David Vassegh shared to X that Max Muncy came to American Family Field on Saturday sore. Dave Roberts wants to give him a couple days to get the swelling, and a CT scan is possible for the third baseman on Monday.

While Muncy’s injury is not great news for the Dodgers, a three-time World Series champion is completing his last rehab assignment and is set to make his return to Dodger stadium on Monday.

Kikè Hernandez Playing Final Rehab Assignment in OKC, Set to Start at 3B on Monday

Los Angeles Dodgers fan favorite utility man Kikè Hernandez is completing his final rehab assignment in OKC on Saturday, May 23.

Hernandez started the 2026 MLB on the 60-day IL following an offseason elbow surgery. However, he is finally heading back to LA.

Although losing Muncy is not what the Dodgers wanted, it lined up perfectly with Hernandez’s return timeline.

Dodgers reporter David Vassegh shares that with Hernandez’s return, Dave Roberts wants to give Muncy additional rest following his wrist injury.

“Dave Roberts said Kikè Hernandez will be activated on Monday and probably start at third base and give Muncy an extra day,” Vassegh wrote on X.

Hernandez will potentially be making his first appearance since Game 7 of the 2025 World Series on May 25, against the Colorado Rockies.

Although, Hernandez’s stats in 2025 aren’t exactly head turning–his season splits were .203/.255/.306–the 34-year-old veteran is a leader in the clubhouse, and his experience shows in the postseason.

Hernandez was involved in a game-saving double-play in Game 6 of the World Series, while also knocking in three RBIs during the seven games against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Ahead of this season, Hernandez signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the Dodgers.

Last week, Roberts explained that Hernandez would see most of his starts at third base, while also giving him a couple starts in the outfield to keep his ‘skills sharp.’

Will Max Muncy See an IL Stint?

Following Max Muncy’s injury against the Milwaukee Brewers, many fans were worried that the Dodgers starting third baseman would take a trip to the IL.

However after his x-ray, Muncy said “It hurts, it’s not broken. All good.”

Imaging on Max Muncy's wrist was negative, Dave Roberts said, but Muncy will be down the next couple of days. Santiago Espinal will start at third tomorrow (Saturday). "Hurts but not broken," Muncy said. #Dodgers https://t.co/jmSrGvDXaB — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) May 23, 2026

“For me, I think we escaped the worst because I’ve been hit in that spot before and I’ve broken that spot before. The biggest thing I always took with me from that was just the nauseous feeling that you get and I didn’t quite have that tonight. That’s why I’m feeling pretty optimistic about it.”

On Saturday, Dave Roberts did avoid the topic of Muncy hitting the IL, emphasizing that he is day-to-day.

“We just gotta monitor the next couple days,” Muncy added. “I’m pretty sure it hit half my wrist pad and half my wrist.”

The Dodgers return to Los Angeles on Monday to face the Colorado Rockies in a three-game series.