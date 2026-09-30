Dodgers Outfielder Quietly Elects Free Agency Before Anticipated Postseason Roster Shuffle

The Los Angeles Dodgers have gotten word on what their NLDS schedule might look like, without knowing who their opponent would be.

On Saturday they would either play the Philadelphia Phillies or the Atlanta Braves at 1 P.M. PST or 6 P.M. PST, depending on who advances between the San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs.

While the team uses this time to prepare their bodies for what they can only hope is a postseason run that leads to a three-peat, one of their newly acquired outfielders quietly elected free agency.

Alek Thomas Elects Free Agency After 1 Season With Dodgers

On Tuesday, September 29, outfielder Alek Thomas elected free agency. Thomas came to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2026 via a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“Former #Dbacks OF Alek Thomas has elected free agency. Thomas was DFA back on September 5, and stayed in AAA-OKC after clearing waivers. He made 7 appearances at the MLB level for the Dodgers in 2026.”

In late-August, Thomas made his first professional appearance for the Dodgers following an Andy Pages hand injury. After a short seven games wearing Dodger blue in the big leagues, Thomas was DFA’d to make room for Bobby Miller on the 40-man roster.

After clearing waivers, Thomas remained with the organization and helped lead the Oklahoma City Comets win the Pacific Coast League Championship and the Triple-A National Championship.

Thomas hit a bases loaded double in the top of the 10th inning to give the Comets a 5-2 lead in the Triple-A Championship game.

Now, at 26 years old, Thomas remains a free agent who will have little to no trouble finding a new landing spot ahead of the 2027 MLB season.

Alex Thomas Career With Diamondbacks

In 2018, Alek Thomas was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks as the 63rd overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft.

He made his MLB debut on May 8, 2022 at 22 years of age. His rookie year, Thomas slashed .231/.275/.344 with 88 hits and 29 RBIs.

In roughly five seasons in Arizona, Thomas tallied 58 home runs, 143 RBIs, and 317 hits.

Thomas is a strong defensive outfielder with an offensive upside. While his offensive stats on the Diamondbacks were subpar, he has the potential to become a consistent outfielder.