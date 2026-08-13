Dodgers’ Andy Pages Criticized for Blown Moment During Royals Series

Andy Pages swung his way into stardom on the Los Angeles Dodgers for 2026. Earning first time MLB All-Star honors under manager Dave Roberts. But Pages became heavily criticized Wednesday for a blown moment versus the Kansas City Royals.

One that even left his own skipper visibly unpleased.

The multiple World Series winner Pages mistimed one pitch and took a strike early in the bottom of the first inning. However, he tapped his batting helmet to signal an ABS (Automated Ball Strike) challenge to the umpire. Pages believed he took a ball during that moment. But reviews clearly showed that the ball entered the strike zone, forcing Pages out.

Roberts never gave Pages eye contact as the batter walked back into the dugout. Yet the critics arrived in full force after the moment.

Andy Pages ABS Challenge Record Surfaces

National media piled on the ’26 All-Star after the failed challenge. Including one who brought up this dismal stat: 11-26, Pages’ record when it comes to making ABS challenges.

“Andy Pages with an inexcusable challenge at this point in the season,” posted Dodgers Nation reporter Nelson Espinal on the social media website X, formerly Twitter. “First inning, second batter, and he challenges on a call that is way wrong. There are already major questions about challenging in the first three innings of a game. Using one on a call this badly months after the system has been installed is not good enough.”

Espinal added how Roberts said “he will take challenging privileges from players if need be.”

Espinal wasn’t the only harsh critic.

Other Critics Surface for Andy Pages’ Botched ABS Challenge

Adrian Medina of The Sporting News saw how unimpressed Roberts looked.

Bleacher Report betting analyst Blake Harris became more fierce with his critique of the botched Pages call.

“Burning a challenge in the first inning in a low leverage spot is bad enough. It’s even worse when the call isn’t even close. A coach legitimately needs to get in the face of Andy Pages NOW or this s— is gonna happen in October,” Harris warned via X.

Possible Dave Roberts Action Looming?

So now the failed ABS challenge from Pages raises a new question: Will Roberts now snatch these calls from players?

Roberts previously told reporters that he’s held conversations with players, including Pages, about using such challenges.

“They haven’t outright barred anyone yet from challenging at certain points of the game, but Roberts said they could get there if things don’t improve,” said Jack Harris of the California Post via X.

Pages looks like he’ll face limited opportunities to make a challenge moving forward. Especially with his dismal mark at ABS challenges attached to him.

He managed to chip one hit against the Royals after that questionable moment, though. Pages pounded a 91 miles per hour sinker toward right field for the single. That became his only hit through seven innings of play.