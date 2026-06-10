Dodgers Star Outfielder Andy Pages Reveals Relationship Status With Parents During Pirates Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers capped a 10-run inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, June 10.

Breakout star outfielder Andy Pages, contributed to the Dodgers offensive explosion with a two-run home run off Wilber Dotel. His two-run shot off Dotel was his 15th of the season, which leads the Dodgers’ star-studded roster.

At 25 years old, this is Pages’ third professional season since leaving his parents in Cuba.

Andy Pages Rarely Talks to Parents After Leaving Them in Cuba at 16

In article by Alden Gonzalez at ESPN, Andy Pages reveals that his calls home to Cuba rarely go through after the United States removed Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro which halted oil shipments this year, cutting off Cuba’s primary source. His family is affected by the nation’s severe energy crisis that tampered with the power grid.

“Pages’ calls home usually don’t go through,” Gonzalez wrote. “He’ll routinely go days without hearing from his parents. Sometimes they’ll call when he’s asleep in the middle of the night, taking advantage of the few times when power is restored. Often, he’ll take the field without knowing if they’re OK.”

“I’ve just had to get used to it,” Pages said to Gonzalez about being unable to speak with his parents. “Anything can happen to me in a game, and it won’t be harder than all of that. I have a bad game with four strikeouts, I tell myself, ‘I’ve gone through worse than that.'”

Pages’ family is limited to watching him play via YouTube clips and following box scores, as MLB games are not broadcasted in Cuba.

The 25-year-old has only been back to Cuba once since leaving at 16. Both his parents were huge support systems during his youth, and his father even made bats out of spare lumber.

“It’s possible that everything we go through, all the difficulty, to get to where we are, the things we go through as kids — it all makes you stronger,” Pages said. “It gives you a stronger heart, in that sense.”

Andy Pages Time With the Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages was signed as an international free agent for $300,000 in March of 2018. He then made his MLB debut on April 16, 2024.

Since then, Pages has provided the Los Angeles Dodgers with a consistent bat and one of the best defensive arms in center field. And after a rocky 2025 postseason batting .078, Pages’ approach at the plate has completely flipped.

Through 66 games in 2026, Pages is slashing .282/.326/.528 and an OPS of .854, third behind only Shohei Ohtani and Max Muncy.

Before Tuesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, manager Dave Roberts revealed that Pages makes a strong case for his first bid as an National League All-Star.

“I haven’t done the due diligence,” Roberts said. “I just think that for being one of the better players on a top-tier team, the National League should warrant a lot of consideration. I’ll have better insight the next time when I do a deeper dive.”

Pages takes on the Pirates in game two of their three-game series at 3:40 P.M. PST at PNC Park.