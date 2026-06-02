Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Dalton Rushing Decision Before Diamondbacks Game

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second game of the series at Chase Field.

Most recently, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost 4-1 on Monday.

Catcher Dalton Rushing did not appear in the game.

Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Dalton Rushing Decision

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Los Angeles Dodgers have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: Dodgers 6/2 S. Ohtani DH A. Pages CF F. Freeman 1B Betts SS K. Tucker RF M. Muncy 3B R. Ward LF D. Rushing C A. Freeland 2B E. Lauer SP”

After being absent from Monday’s lineup. Rushing will make his 32nd appearance of the season. So far this season, Rushing is batting .253, with 22 hits, seven home runs, two doubles and a .854 OPS.

Rushing has struggled recently, as he is batting only .135 over his last 14 games played. During that stretch he struck out 10 times and registered only five hits. He has also struggled defensively as Baseball Savant lists him at -3 fielding run value with below average framing and blocks.

Regular starting catcher Will Smith has appeared in 49 games, where he is batting .250 with a .333 on base percentage and a .717 OPS. He has totaled 41 hits, six home runs and 23 RBIs this season. Smith will get the day off on Tuesday, unless used as a pinch hitter.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks

Meanwhile, the Arizona Diamondbacks have also announced their lineup ahead of Tuesday’s matchup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “D-backs 6/2 K. Marte 2B C. Carroll RF G. Moreno C Arenado 3B R. Waldschmidt LF I. Vargas 1B J. Fernandez SS J. Barrosa CF T. Troy DH M. Soroka SP”

Michael Soroka will make his 12th start of the season. He enters Tuesday’s matchup with a 7-2 record and a 3.25 ERA across 61 total innings. His advanced numbers have been even better, as the right-handed pitcher has a 2.85 FIP in his first season with Arizona.

For Los Angeles, Eric Lauer will make his second start since joining the Dodgers. Lauer had a strong first outing with Los Angeles as allowed only one run across six innings against the Colorado Rockies and earned the win. On the season, Lauer is now 2-5 with a 5-95 ERA across 42.1 innings pitched. Will Smith was Lauer’s catcher in his first outing with the Dodgers.