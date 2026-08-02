Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Kyle Tucker Change During Red Sox Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers made headlines late Saturday night after acquiring Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.

However, they have dropped the first two games of their weekend series against the Boston Red Sox. Ahead of Sunday’s finale, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made several notable lineup changes.

Dodgers Announce Kyle Tucker Change

After sitting out Saturday night’s game, Dodgers outfielder Kyle Tucker is back in the starting lineup for Sunday’s series finale and will start in right field.

Andy Pages will patrol center field, while Teoscar Hernandez gets the start in left.

Shortstop Mookie Betts also returns to the lineup after sitting out Game 2 of the series.

Dodgers 8/2 S. Ohtani DH

A. Pages CF

T. Edman 2B

F. Freeman 1B

M. Betts SS

K. Tucker RF

T. Hernández LF

M. Muncy 3B

D. Rushing C E. Sheehan SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 2, 2026

Tucker’s 2026 Season

Tucker signed a four-year, $240 million contract with the Dodgers this past offseason but has yet to live up to expectations through the first 100-plus games of his tenure in Los Angeles.

This season, he is batting .235 with 58 runs, 87 hits, nine home runs, and 51 RBIs while slugging .368 with a .700 OPS across 104 games and 370 at bats.

Dodgers Right Now

Despite Tucker’s struggles, the Dodgers have so much talent throughout the roster that his production has had little impact on the team’s success.

Los Angeles enters Sunday at 69-42, just a half-game behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the best record in MLB.

However, the Dodgers still own a commanding lead in the NL West, holding a 10.0-game advantage over the second-place Arizona Diamondbacks.