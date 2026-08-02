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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Kyle Tucker Change During Red Sox Series

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San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 05: Kyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates in the dugout after scoring during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on July 05, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers made headlines late Saturday night after acquiring Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.

However, they have dropped the first two games of their weekend series against the Boston Red Sox. Ahead of Sunday’s finale, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made several notable lineup changes.

Dodgers Announce Kyle Tucker Change

After sitting out Saturday night’s game, Dodgers outfielder Kyle Tucker is back in the starting lineup for Sunday’s series finale and will start in right field.

Andy Pages will patrol center field, while Teoscar Hernandez gets the start in left.

Shortstop Mookie Betts also returns to the lineup after sitting out Game 2 of the series.

Tucker’s 2026 Season

Tucker signed a four-year, $240 million contract with the Dodgers this past offseason but has yet to live up to expectations through the first 100-plus games of his tenure in Los Angeles.

This season, he is batting .235 with 58 runs, 87 hits, nine home runs, and 51 RBIs while slugging .368 with a .700 OPS across 104 games and 370 at bats.

 

Dodgers Right Now

Despite Tucker’s struggles, the Dodgers have so much talent throughout the roster that his production has had little impact on the team’s success.

Los Angeles enters Sunday at 69-42, just a half-game behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the best record in MLB.

However, the Dodgers still own a commanding lead in the NL West, holding a 10.0-game advantage over the second-place Arizona Diamondbacks.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Kyle Tucker Change During Red Sox Series

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